“We did our best”: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had to work hard to entertain their children during quarantine

USA-. Families with young children were challenged to entertain their children during quarantine due to the pandemic by the COVID-19. Ryan gosling and Eva mendes they were one of the many couples of Hollywood who had to face this situation. During an event in The Angels on Friday for his association with Tag Heuer, the actor broached the complicated subject.

“Our children are young, so it was a difficult time for them to be separated from other children and not be able to see family and all that. So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I act more in quarantine than in our entire careers, “he joked. Gosling during an interview with GQ. The couple share two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 7, and Amada Lee, 5.

Gosling explained how his family inspired him to work with Tag heuer, his first association with the Swiss watch brand. “On a personal level, I think about time more than before. I have two children and they are growing fast. So I watch the clock more than I used to, ”said the actor. “For my first Father’s Day, Eva gave me a watch. The brand doesn’t matter. The symbol was what mattered, ”he explained.









Mendes and Gosling have been in a relationship since 2011, after meeting on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines. The couple have always made an effort to maintain the privacy of their family life over the years, never posting photos of their daughters on social media. The actress previously explained her absence on her Instagram account.

“I have always had a clear limit when it comes to my man and my children. I will talk about them, of course, with limits, but I will not post photos of our daily life. Since my children are still very young and do not understand what it really means to publish their image, I do not have their consent. And I will not publish their image until they are old enough to give me consent, “he revealed. Mendes in April of this year.