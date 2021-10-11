Tom Cruise’s Porsche 928, sold for 1.6 million euros

Used Porsche 928s are usually sold at auctions starting at a price of 17,000 euros. However, this unit is not a vehicle like the rest, as it was used by Tom Cruise in the feature film ‘Risky Business’, in 1983.

The model was sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction held in Houston, Texas, for a price of $ 1,980,000 (about 1,675,000 euros at current exchange rates). This amount, according to the auction house itself, is the world record for a 928.



The German sports car was, without a doubt, the protagonist of the event, an event in which cars worth more than 31 million euros were sold. According to Barrett-Jackson, the Houston auction had 100% sales, with 34 world records set.

The Porsche 928, in addition to appearing on the big screen, was the vehicle that Tom Cruise used to learn how to use the manual gearbox. The unit is not the one that ends at the bottom of Lake Michigan, but is one of three driven during the iconic chase scene.









Risky Business Director Paul Brickman selected the Porsche 928 because he felt the 911 was ‘too common’. The original car featured a green body, but was later covered with a light brown coating for the film.

Once this 928 ended its film career, it became part of a private collection, although it is unknown who was the lucky one who parked this beauty in the garage.

The standard vehicle has a five-speed manual gearbox, responsible for managing the 220 hp of power that is sent to the rear wheels. The V8 block, 4.5 liters, can reach 60 miles per hour (96 km / h) in 6.5 seconds, in addition to reaching 230 km / h top speed.

The owner of the Porsche 928 that appeared in the 1983 film must be very happy to have a piece of Hollywood history in his home. The rest have to settle for watching the movie again and enjoying the spectacular appearance of the German sports car.

Source: Barrett-Jackson