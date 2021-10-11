This is how Timothée Chalamet looks for Charlie’s prequel PHOTO

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 11.10.2021 13:58:49





One of the youngest acting figures in Hollywood is Timothée Chalamet. The actor who will gain notoriety thanks to the romance and drama film Call Me By Your Name (‘Call me by your name’) is already on the way to his next film due out in 2023: Wonka, where it will be no one less than the eccentric protagonist who owns the Chocolate Factory, Willy Wonka.

Through their social networks, released a photo in which he already wears the outfit of the very character created by the great novelist Roald Dahl, also creator of emblematic novels for children such as the case of Matilda, another successful film adaptation that became a classic.









“The suspense is terrible. Hope it lasts … WONKA“, he wrote on his official Instagram account, surprising his more than 13.7 million followers.

Olivia Colman, as well as Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carter accompany the young rising star within the cast of ‘Wonka’ under the direction of Paul King. Warner Bros. is the production company behind the film, but given the recent acquisition of Roald Dahl Story Company by Netflix, raises expectations about the release of the film in streaming, still unconfirmed.

Previously, we had known the movies in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), with Gene Wilder as the protagonist; and the movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), starring Johnny Depp under Tim Burton, one of the most remembered in recent times.

Chalamet already has the premieres of films like The French Dispatch with Wes Anderson and the new version of Dune by Denis Villeneuve. It will also appear in Don’t look up in a star-studded cast like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi, With Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

caov