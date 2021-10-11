This is how the advance of the new song by Coldplay and Selena Gómez sounds

Seven months after releasing an LP called ‘Revelation’ that, in addition to leading her to sing again in Spanish, passed without pain or glory through the charts, singer Selena Gomez returns imminently to the record scene at the hand of the band Coldplay.

The former Disney star, protagonist of a new series for the same factory called ‘Only murders in the building ‘, in which he shares credits with Martin Short and Steve Martin, he enthusiastically received the proposal made in April by the leader and vocalist of the British group, Chris Martin, to sign a “powerful ballad” entitled ‘Let Somebody Go’.

The single will be included in the new album that the formation will release on October 15, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, although the song will be released a few days before.

“Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena and his music, so having it on his new album is a dream come true ”, said a source close to the musician on a song that was recorded last April.







