This is how the advance of the new song by Coldplay and Selena Gómez sounds

Madrid.
Seven months after releasing an LP called ‘Revelation’ that, in addition to leading her to sing again in Spanish, passed without pain or glory through the charts, singer Selena Gomez returns imminently to the record scene at the hand of the band Coldplay.
The former Disney star, protagonist of a new series for the same factory called ‘Only murders in the building ‘, in which he shares credits with Martin Short and Steve Martin, he enthusiastically received the proposal made in April by the leader and vocalist of the British group, Chris Martin, to sign a “powerful ballad” entitled ‘Let Somebody Go’.
The single will be included in the new album that the formation will release on October 15, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, although the song will be released a few days before.
“Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena and his music, so having it on his new album is a dream come true ”, said a source close to the musician on a song that was recorded last April.
“They are already organizing plans for a special live performance to promote the album,” said the same informant.
Another of the objectives that would have been marked Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband With this striking collaboration, according to the same confidants, it goes through notably widening the potential audience to which the band is directed, which has been conquering new generations of music lovers for more than 20 years thanks to a fresh sound that is masterfully adapted to any change in trend.
“Selena It is still very popular with young people, and the group hopes that this collaboration will help it secure the support of the next generation of music fans, ”the same source said. British newspaper The Sun.
For its part, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend has already published an excerpt from his theme song with Coldplay in its YouTube channel.