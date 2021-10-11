This is how the actors who starred in her look after 20 years eg

This 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first installment of “Legally Blonde.” Here’s what the actors in this movie look like. This is what the actors of “Legally Blonde” look like. | Source: Diffusion



This 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first installment of “Legally Blonde” a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon (Elle Woods) a wealthy young woman, struggling to enter Harvard to become a lawyer, and thus regain the love of her ex-boyfriend, Warner, who left her for being “too blonde”

This film won the fanaticism of millions over the years, for breaking stereotypes and touching on the issue of female empowerment, in a romantic comedy that teaches that perseverance and effort achieve great things.

It has two installments, “Legally Blonde” and “Legally Blonde 2” the latter revolves around Elle’s life after graduating from Harvard. The film has gained such popularity that a musical has been made based on it.

Even a third installment is already confirmed, it will feature the same protagonists and will be released in May 2022.

Legally Blonde 20 years later, what do the actors look like?



Reese witherspoon

The remembered Reese already had a successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies like Just Like Heaven, and lending her voice to animated movies like Monsters vs Aliens, Sing and Sing 2

Reese won the 2006 oscar award for his work on “Walk the line ” for best actress, playing Johnny Cash’s partner.

She is currently 45 years old and a successful actress, has participated in ‘Big little lies’, HBO drama series. After selling his production company “Hello Sunshine “ Founded in 2016, she is one of the richest actresses in the world.



Luke wilson

The American actor is now 49 years old, remains in the world of acting and has participated in 58 films and 8 series, mostly comedies.









The most recent is his participation in the superhero series’DC’s Stargirl‘and documentary drama’Emergency call“



Selma blair

The actress continued to participate in the cinema and theater, she is currently 49 years old, in 2018 she confessed to her fans that she was dealing with the degenerative disease of multiple sclerosis, a disease with which she continues to struggle.



Matt Davis

The remembered “Warner” participated in the series of “Vampire diaries“In 2009, in the role of Professor Saltzman, he also participated in the sequels”The Originals ” with a special appearance.

His role in “Legally Blonde”Was the first step that allowed him to take off his career and make himself known in the middle.

He is currently 43 years old



Jennifer Coolidge

The actress who played “Paulette Bonafonté” friend of Elle Woods, was already known for her participation in American Pie, small papers in Friends and Sex and the City.

At the age of 60, he has already dissociated himself from the sexy roles that he used to perform.