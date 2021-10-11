‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ premieres trailer with Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth, the long awaited solo project of Joel coen based on the play Shakespeare, with the participation of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in the two main roles, he has presented his first teaser. And from what we have seen, it seems that we are facing an adaptation as sober as it is elegant.

A sober, elegant and personal adaptation

“In this adaptation of Joel, we have decided focus on exploring the age of the characters, so in the version of Macbeth we are preparing, they will be older. Both Denzel and I are considerably older than what is common in the cast of the play, “explained Frances McDormand a few months ago about the film, a regular in the Coen films. The actress, who participated in Easy Blood, Fargo or The Man Who Was Never There, has emphasized the importance of age and the advancement of time in this version. The Tragedy of Macbeth focus on the pressure of time and its inexorable advance, which will affect the characters, an aspect that will affect the narrative, which Although it will have realistic components, the supernatural and humorous elements have not been forgotten.

It will focus on the pressure of time and its inexorable advance, which will take its toll on the characters

Produced by A24 (Midsommar, The Lighthouse), have music from Carter burwell, and although it will hit theaters in an exclusive release at the end of the year, it will be distributed shortly thereafter exclusively through Apple TV + -January 14-, which has also been full of praise and considers it as one of the great films in its catalog for 2022. There is less to enjoy this promising work with strong chiaroscuro and intoxicating fury.



