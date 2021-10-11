The modern love story of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The love story of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

We know that Camila had a relationship with Matthew Hussey (famous youtuber), while Shawn briefly dated Hailey Baldwin, (with whom he even went to Met Gala in 2018), but their relationships failed and ended in early 2019.

After five years of friendship and after several attempts to Shawn mendes for trying something and that Camila left him in the friendzoneFinally, the couple decided to dare to take a big step that could change their good relationship with friends forever … It was in June 2019 that they made a sexy duet for the album of Camila Cabello, but the music video of the song ‘Señorita’ set fire to all the alarms of a possible romance; In addition, images began to emerge of the couple vacationing together and kissing in public without any pain.

Although none confirmed their relationship on social networks, Camila Cabello sent a beautiful birthday message to Shawn mendes: ‘Happy birthday to this magical human being. I love you !!! ‘, publication that for many fans was the official confirmation of their romance.

In September of that year, in an interview with Elle USA, Stretcher finally spoke openly why they preferred to keep their relationship a secret: ‘Regarding Shawn, I don’t know, people can say what they want, we are going to live our lives, enjoy them and fall in love with each other as if no one is watching. This is how I want to live. I want it to be something mine and yours. That’s why I’ve always been so reserved about this issue, because I want to protect it. ‘