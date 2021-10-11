the big beneficiaries of the Facebook blackout

“Sincere apologies to all the people shocked by the fall of Facebook services right now, “the company’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer wrote on his Twitter account at the time.

But, while social networks failed, what did not stop was the need to communicate from users, and it was there that people had to migrate to other platforms like Telegram and Twitter, the latter being considered as the “great savior”, since it was at the foot of the canyon practically all the time. It should be noted that both suffered problems because everyone was using them.

Nevertheless, These networks were not the only ones that showed their faces and were successful. Tinder (the app to find a partner and friends) and OnlyFans, one of the most controversial when used to market, especially erotic material, were highly benefited by the digital blackout of the networks owned by Mark Zuckerberg.









During the first hours of the blackout, OnlyFans and Tinder reported a spike in usage: both logged more entries than usual, motivated by waiting for the service to be restored.

In fact, it was such the entry of users that Tinder also could not support everyone in their “boat“and ended up presenting failures in his system, according to Downdetector. In the case of OnlyFans, it seems that there are no problems so far, as it has not been manifested on Twitter and” no one has complained. ”

The blackout of Facebook and other associated social networks was due to a flurry of BGP updates (Gateway Protocol) “, explained John Graham-Cumming, the technology director of the web company Cloudflare, through his profile on Twitter.