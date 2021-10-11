Steve Jobs: Movies and Books About the Apple Co-Founder

Few will remember what they did 10 years ago, however, it is almost certain that several people will have the answer when asked: what were you doing when you learned of the death of Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple? Due to the relevance of the character, there are many films, documentaries and books that talk about his legacy and his explosive personality, as the following selection shows.

These are works that highlight his innovative vision, the perspective of those who had the opportunity to collaborate with him, and how he changed the world of consumer technology forever, mainly in segments such as cell phones and personal computing. By the way, Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011.

Movies and documentaries about Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

From Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room), this documentary portrays Jobs, about his curiosity, determination, career and legacy at Apple. But it also accounts for its enormous contradictions. The material gathers various testimonies from former Apple employees, although some important ones are missing, such as those of Steve Wozniak, Jony Ive and Tim Cook. “Steve Jobs did very good things, but also others that were not so good. I think because of his great success, a lot of people like to say, ‘We have to imitate everything he did. I hope is not like that. I think we should imitate some things, but not all, ”Gibney declared when the film was released.

The Pixar Story (2007)

After he was fired from Apple in the late 1980s, Jobs was instrumental in Pixar’s push to become one of the world’s leading animation studios, and this documentary by Leslie Iwerks (Recycled Life) account for it. In addition to unique images, the material includes testimonials from animators, studio executives, directors, producers and singers. “Ed Catmull, John Lasseter and Steve Jobs combined their gifts to launch a new way of making 3D animated films,” reads the description of The history of Pixar.

Steve Jobs (2015)

This film directed by Danny Boyle (Extermination), with a script by Aaron Sorkin, based on the authorized biography of Walter Isaacson, recounts crucial moments that Jobs lived, such as the launch of computer equipment and the complicated relationship he had with his daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, and mother her. Likewise, a Wozniak is seen seeking recognition, especially with what he considers the machine that shaped Apple’s successful computers. The main cast of this film is made up of Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, Katherine Waterston, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jeff Daniels.

Steve Jobs: Billion Dollar Hippy (2011)

Due to intense competition with IBM PC, Jobs was keen to find a new CEO for Apple; the chosen one: John Sculley, who was convinced with a very peculiar phrase. On the other hand, and in order to learn more about the personality of the Apple emblem, Steve Wozniak offers an insight into the unconventional approach to business of his colleague who died in 2011. This and more is part of Steve Jobs: Billion Dollar Hippy, a documentary that chronicles the rise and fall of the Apple co-founder.

Pirates of Silicon Valley (1999)

Based on the book Fire in the Valley: The Making of a Personal ComputerThis film documents the beginnings of personal computers through the rivalry between Apple and Microsoft, and, of course, between Jobs and Bill Gates, of course, without losing the humorous touch. “It’s a story of lust, greed, ambition, love and hate,” said director Martyn Burke (The Clown Murders). The main cast is comprised of Noah Wyle (Jobs), Anthony Michael Hall (Gates), Joey Slotnick, John Di Maggio, Josh Hopkins, and Jeffrey Nordling. The film managed to be nominated for five Emmys.

Jobs (2013)

Although the film begins when Steve Jobs, played by Ashton Kutcher, introduces the iPod to Apple, it goes further back in time, since the mythical leader spends time in India until he returns to the Californian company to reinvent it later that he was absent for more than a decade. The film – directed by Joshua Michael Stern and written by Matt Whiteley – does not neglect Jobs’ troubled relationships, both personal and professional. The rest of the cast is completed by Josh Gad, Ahna O’Reilly, Dermot Mulroney, Matthew Modine, JK Simmons, and Lukas Haas.

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing (2011)

With testimonials from people who worked with or knew Steve Jobs directly – such as Ronald Wayne, Bill Fernandez, Robert Palladino, Walt Mossberg, Dean Hovey and Alvy Smith – this documentary explores the difficult and controlling reputation of the charismatic leader. It also includes an interview with Jobs, which was conducted a year after he was first diagnosed with cancer. As can be inferred, the title of the film refers to the mythical phrase that Jobs used to excite the public in product presentations.

Steve Jobs: The Lost Interview (2012)

This documentary, in fact, is the complete interview that Jobs gave Robert X. Cringely in 1995 for the work of Triumph of the nerds, in which only 10 of the 70 minutes that the talk lasted were used. The original recording of the interview is supposed to have been lost in 1995, two years before Jobs returned to Apple, however the director of Triumph of the nerdsPaul Sen found an unedited VHS copy in his garage in 2011. For the particular moment Jobs was in, it is considered a unique look at his career battles and vision for the future.

Welcome to Macintosh (2008)

Although the documentary does not have testimonials from two of Apple’s co-founders, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, it was the latter who recognized the work done by the directors, Robert Baca and Josh Rizzo, for telling a very successful story. The film focuses on Apple’s famous line of computers, as well as its philosophy and practices, that is, it is not without criticism. Among the interviews are those of engineers Andy Hertzfeld and Jim Reekes, Guy Kawasaki and Ron Wayne, who is the least known of the co-founders of the Californian company.

The Way Steve Jobs Has Changed the World (2011)

The documentary, directed by Bertrand Deveaud, Lauren Klein and Antoine Robin, makes a portrait of Jobs’ unique vision, with such important events in the world of technology as the launch of the iPod in 2001 and the first home computers, without forgetting his fight competitors like IBM and Bill Gates. Despite the fact that Jobs is said to have not invented anything, the material emphasizes the man who changed the world forever.

Books about Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs. The biography

This book by Walter Isaacson, also the author of biographies of characters such as Leonardo da Vinci and Einstein, is important because it was Jobs himself who contacted him to ask for this profile. In the book’s introduction, Isaacson sums up the Apple co-founder’s legacy well: “This is a book about the eventful life and searing, intense personality of a creative entrepreneur whose passion for perfection and fierce determination revolutionized six different industries: personal computers, animated films, music, telephony, electronic tablets and digital publishing. We could even add a seventh: retail, which Jobs did not exactly revolutionize, but he did renew. “

I, Steve Jobs

Written by George Beahm, who has published around 30 books on pop culture icons, I, Steve Jobs is based on the interviews and public interventions that the Apple leader carried out throughout his life. It includes more than 200 quotes, so it can become a source of inspiration for those looking to find innovative solutions. “Our essence is in our ideas, in our people. It is our motivation to go to work every morning and interact with brilliant people. I have always thought that the choice of personnel is the heart and soul of what we do ”, is one of the phrases of Jobs collected in this work by Beahm.

Steve Jobs. Leadership Lessons

A bit in Beahm’s style too, this book by Walter Isaacson gets into the personality of Apple’s genius to portray him as synonymous with innovation, leadership and success. This is how his achievements are described in this work: “He achieved an unusual symbiosis by creating cult products that have become mass products. Millions of people around the world have followed his presentations through the Internet, and have queued for hours to be the first to buy the latest Apple device. “

The Second Coming of Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs returned to Apple to spark one of the biggest changes in business history, and it is this book that accounts for it. From the pen of Alan Deutschman, renowned journalist and professor, The Second Coming of Steve Jobs is an unauthorized biography that shocked critics, spanning from the NeXT span to the introduction of the iMac.

Becoming Steve Jobs

On behalf of journalists Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli, it is an unauthorized biography, however, it is known that within Apple they collaborated with the authors in writing the book, especially because Tim Cook was not satisfied with it. result of the authorized biography of Jobs written by Isaacson. The play reveals previously unknown events, such as when Cook, the current CEO of Apple, offered Jobs part of his liver, since they both shared a rare blood type. The cover uses a portrait from a Doug Menuez book, taken by himself.

