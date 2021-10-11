Monday, October 11, 2021
Celebrity

See a star actor trying to avoid a comet disaster in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up

By Hasan Sheikh
Netflix promised a great movie every week in 2021, and is determined to close the year with its most spectacular movie. The streaming service has sent Advance Don’t look up, a satire in which the “star character” is underestimated. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in graduate education and as a professor desperately trying to warn the audience. a life-ending comet in an era where 24-hour news and social media are leading to scathing comments. However, these two are only the beginning for the main artists; apparently everyone involved is a big name.

Meryl Streep is president and counts Jonah Hill as her son, while Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry host a relentlessly upbeat morning show. The film also features Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Dune‘s Timothée Chalamet and even two pop stars (Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi). Big shortAdam McKay directed and wrote the title.

Don’t look up It will hit Netflix on December 24th, but will hit “select” theaters on December 10th. The company clearly expects more Oscar honor given that time. Not that Netflix needs critical praise. The film strategy for a week has revolved around attracting viewers with star power, even in the “dead” months, such as January; all the statues from the late 2021 premieres are just a bonus.





Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
