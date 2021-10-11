Old San Marcos was never flooded by the Picachos Dam, and now the families return

They say that you always return to the place where you once left happy … and in old San Marcos, one of the towns that was supposed to be flooded by the construction of the Picachos Dam, families have returned. In 2009, the villagers were almost forced by the government to leave their town because they were told that the water would disappear everything. But that never happened: the water only “devoured” five houses of the 300 that were.

Three families never left the town but in recent times many former settlers visit their old houses. – I understand that the town is flooded in 2009 … – “It doesn’t flood, they said it flooded and only five houses got the water”, says Cipriano Osuna, who is part of one of the three families that never moved to the new San Marcos, a few miles away. – The town should never really have been moved? – I don’t know, ask Higuera, Padilla … Fox and Calderón, and that’s where the little chain goes.

At the entrance of old San Marcos you can see a blue house, with two floors, which in recent months has been repaired by its owners because it will be a property to spend the weekends, and that’s how more are found. However, almost all the houses are like soulless, abandoned, and a few could no longer bear the weight of neglect and collapsed, without further ado. Some families that already live in the new San Marcos return only to know that there are still the four walls where they left their memories, 12 years ago, or they also return because they “keep” animals there.







A ghost town would be a qualifier according to the scenes that even inspired a documentary in 2015, which was the winner, called “The kings of the town that does not exist”, which talks about those three unruly families, refused to leave. “Many have a house here and have a house in the new town that the government built for them, so now they have two houses, but they don’t live here, they just come to see them,” said one of the residents of old San Marcos. The traffic between the old and the new town is common, people come and go, take and bring merchandise, walk from here to there. The electricity and drinking water never left old San Marcos, the truck route did not stop fulfilling, and if something is needed like doctors or school, one only moves to the new San Marcos or Mazatlán. – Aren’t you afraid of living here so alone? – “I would be more afraid to live where there are more people”says Don Cipriano, who in addition to serving the town’s tortilla shop is the one who mends the church, the square, in memory of the community that gave him everything.

Irineo is another neighbor who never left his town. He appeared in the documentary, he even went to receive the award to the state of Morelos, where he met actors such as Nicolas Cage who on that occasion served as a jury. “He asked me for cigarettes, the bastard …”, he remembers.