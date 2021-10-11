Movies that Sylvester Stallone turned down | FAME

American actor Sylvester Stallone He will always be remembered as the courageous boxer Rocky Balboa or as the rebel soldier Rambo, but if the story had been different, he would have added other iconic characters to his legend. A significant number of followers do not know that the artist told them “no”To more than one important project.

Initially, Stallone rose to fame with the role of the glorious Rocky Balboa, the boxer of Italian-American origin who left the streets of Philadelphia and whose story you can see today on Netflix. Then, of course, came the magnificent epic of “Rambo”, A franchise that forever engraved its name in the firmament of Hollywood stars.

THESE ARE THE MOVIES SYLVESTER STALLONE SAID ‘NO’ TO

After consecrating himself in all sagas of “Rocky” and “Rambo”Sylvester Stallone gave himself some luxuries, since these interpretations allowed him to think better when deciding what his next project would be. Between 1984 and 2010, the actor with Italian roots rejected several ambitious proposals such as that of “Terminator”, “Batman” and “Basic Instinct”, tape remembered for the performance of Sharon Stone.

Counting the characters that Stallone rejected in his professional life we ​​can find: that of Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator” (1984) and “Batman and Robin” (1997). There is also the one of Michael Douglas in “Romancing the Stone” (1984) and “Basic Instinct” (1992); Keith Carradine’s character in “Pretty Baby” (1978). In 1997 he was able to give life to Samuel L., who was finally played by John Travolta in “Face / Off”. In 2010, he ruled out being part of the production “Shutter Island”.

WHO IS SYLVESTER STALLONE?

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, better known as Sylvester Stallone or simply Sly, is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and director of Italian origin born in New York on July 6, 1946.









Stallone is recognized worldwide as one of the leading actors in Hollywood action cinema, as he gave life to two iconic characters: Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. The film Rocky (1976) earned him three Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Screenplay. In 2016, he won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga Creed (2015), in addition to being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Apart from the Rocky and Rambo sagas, his most popular films include: Cobra (1986), Lock Up (1989), Tango and Cash (1989), Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993), Asesinos (1995) , Judge Dredd (1995) and The Expendables (2010).

SPORTS FANATIC

On many occasions, and as expected from what he did in “Rocky”, Stallone has declared himself a fan of sports in general. He is a fan of Everton FC, he also likes boxing.

STALLONE AND THE TIME HE ALMOST MAKES VAN DAMME AND SEAGAL FIGHT

Many stories are woven in the world of Hollywood stars. Sylvester Stallone has been no stranger to any of them, and according to what he declared to some North American media, once he was on the verge of originating an unaffected battle, nothing less than between Jean Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal. Luckily, as they say, the blood did not reach the river.

The story told by Stallone himself relates that at a party held at his Miami mansion, he was about to make the other two aforementioned actors fight in the garden of the building. Rocky had said several times that Seagal would “easily kick the butt” of the other movie star and also a martial arts expert. This caused the also famous fight movie actor to rage and challenge to a fight in the middle of the party. Finally, Seagal left the meeting and Stallone declared: “Van Damme was too strong. Seagal had nothing to do with him. “

THE TIME STALLONE WAS ABOUT TO DIE

At an event that brings together the most famous actors, Stallone shared some details that had never been made public before and that even his thousands of fans did not know. It’s about the day that he was about to die when he recorded the fourth installment of “Rocky”. If you want to know how was the moment when he almost lost his life CLICK HERE.