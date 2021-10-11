Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Mexican audiences returned to theaters last weekend

By Arjun Sethi
The National Chamber of the Cinematographic Industry, Canacine, released the movie attendance numbers for the weekend of October 7 to 10, which achieved the highest attendance since the start of the pandemic. 3.4 million viewers went to theaters, which means a growth of 800% compared to the same weekend of the previous year, but 23% lower if compared to 2019.

These results were the consequence, mainly, of a varied and attractive billboard that included the expected premiere “Venom: Carnage Released”, same that achieved the assistance of 2.9 million people. Venom It complements a wide range of films such as “No time to die”, “Coda”, “Shang-Chi” or “The Dark House”.




In the remainder of the year, very attractive titles will be released such as: The Last Duel, The Crazy Adams 2, Dune, Hallowen Kills and Spiderman No Way Home, The Monster Family 2, Eternals, Ghostbusters, The Legacy, The Matrix, among many others.

Although the outlook is more encouraging, it is estimated that it will take at least a year with sales similar to those of the pre-pandemic to achieve a more encouraging situation for this industry.


