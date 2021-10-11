Monday, October 11, 2021
Megan Fox shares the new outfit to wear for 'Mercenaries 4'

By Sonia Gupta
The Mercenaries 4 It is a reality to the point that the new action tape began its filming at the end of August with the return of some iconic figures such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham or Andy Garca, among other actors and actresses of the cast. Megan Fox is one of the stars that will appear in this new film and she will do it hand in hand with a new look very striking and in the line of other clothes that the characters of the saga have worn (goes Cinemascomics). Yes, black is the predominant color again.

According to the aforementioned media, the actress of Transformers apparently shared the images through his social networks, although I delete them immediately. It is believed that from the production company they could have called his attention for showing his appearance too early in The Mercenaries 4, although luckily the speed of the Internet users has been of great help to preserve the photographs. The truth is that, at first glance, the suit does not show any revealed aspect of the film, and in fact just yesterday Stallone himself shared an image for his personal Instagram with Statham. Are you able to detect any hidden detail at this first glance?




What do we know about The Mercenaries 4?

The fourth numbered installment of The mercenaries, which comes to us from Lionsgate and Millenium Media, does not yet have an official release date, although production is running smoothly. The details of the plot remain a mystery as filming is still underway, although the return of some of the most recognizable stars in action movies will cheer more than one nostalgic fan. At the moment, we know that the treadmill run by the director Scott Waugh and that this aims to bring together all the characteristic elements of the action cinema of the eighties and nineties.

