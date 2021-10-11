Luis Fonsi impressed his followers with photography with Vin Diesel!

Is there a collaboration between Luis Fonsi and Vin Diesel?

The Puerto Rican singerwas in Venice, participating in the parade ofand shared with great celebrities. One of them is the prominent Hollywood actor,This fact was made known in a publication on his Instagram, where he appears dressed in a pink suit with a black lapel, along with the Fast and Furious actor. “A small recap of my trip to Venice a few weeks ago. I was surrounded by fashion, art, friends and people I admire,” the interpreter of I do not give up on his social network wrote. In turn, different faces of fashion were also present at the event, such asand. The singer was also therethe actorthe actress, among other famous people. https://www.instagram.com/p/CT5UeG3I70E/

The closeness between the singer and the American actor expected in the Italian city, quickly generated different comments. Among them, the possibility that there is a job that allows him to join the two leading international figures. Among the options suggested by his fans, was the idea that Fonsi could participate in the next installment of the series of films of the character Dom Toretto. Would you like this collaboration? Tell us at Duplos.cl!