Monday, October 11, 2021
Luis Fonsi impressed his followers with photography with Vin Diesel!

By Arjun Sethi
The Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi was in Venice, participating in the parade of Dolce & Gabanna and shared with great celebrities. One of them is the prominent Hollywood actor, Vin Diesel. This fact was made known in a publication on his Instagram, where he appears dressed in a pink suit with a black lapel, along with the Fast and Furious actor. “A small recap of my trip to Venice a few weeks ago. I was surrounded by fashion, art, friends and people I admire,” the interpreter of I do not give up on his social network wrote. In turn, different faces of fashion were also present at the event, such as Jennifer hudson and Zoe Saldana. The singer was also there Sebastian Yatra, the actor Chase Stokes, the actress Helen mirren, among other famous people. https://www.instagram.com/p/CT5UeG3I70E/

Is there a collaboration between Luis Fonsi and Vin Diesel?

The closeness between the singer and the American actor expected in the Italian city, quickly generated different comments. Among them, the possibility that there is a job that allows him to join the two leading international figures. Among the options suggested by his fans, was the idea that Fonsi could participate in the next installment of the series of films of the character Dom Toretto. Would you like this collaboration? Tell us at Duplos.cl!


