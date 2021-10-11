Kim Kardashian West on ‘Saturday Night Live’: her funniest moments

Kardashian talked about Kanye West on “Saturday Night Live” 1:31

(CNN) – Live from New York, it was Saturday night and Kim Kardashian West was doing better than some thought.

Even Kardashian West pointed out in her monologue that she seemed like an odd choice to host “Saturday Night Live.”

It was one of his many funny moments on “SNL”:

Jokes about family and Kanye

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Her opening monologue didn’t forget anyone in her inner circle, including herself.

“I know, I’m surprised to see myself here too,” he said. “When they asked me, I thought ‘Do you want me to be the hostess? Why?’ I haven’t released a movie in a long time. I mean, I actually only had one movie and no one told me it was released. “

“My mother must have forgotten,” Kardashian West added.

That, of course, was a reference to how the now-famous sex tape she made with her then-boyfriend, singer-actor Ray J, was leaked in 2007.

That helped her and her family on the path to reality TV stardom and Kardashian West’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, has long denied the theory that she planned the leak.

Speaking of family, Kardashian West also joked about being sexy and wanting people to know that she is “so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeon.” She also said she learned what the term “gold digger” meant from her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

There were also jokes about OJ Simpson and the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and his friend Ronald Goldman, his ex-father Caitlyn Jenner and, of course, her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kardashan West said she “married the greatest rapper of all time” and called him “America’s richest black man” and “a legitimate and talented genius who gave me four amazing children.”

“So when I divorced him, you had to know that it all came down to one thing: his personality,” she joked.

Too old for the club

Ladies, we’re going out tonight pic.twitter.com/q6EWcBRSwY





– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Kardashian West was joined by “SNL” actresses Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong in a parody titled “Ladies Night Song.”

It’s about what happens when “grown” women leave their men and children at home to have fun at the club like they did when they were 20 years old.

Turns out, they may have forgotten about things like loud music, sore feet, and food that is no longer pleasant to the stomach after a certain age, all in a rap song.

Kardashian West gets a spot in the VIP area, naturally, which turns out to be the perfect place to take a nap, especially since it’s one of the few places in the club where you can sit.

‘The People’s Kourt’

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Watching Kardashian West make fun of her sister Kourtney was fun, not because the performance was spectacular, but because it allowed her mom-manager Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian to join in on the fun.

The staging was Kourtney Kardashian as a television court judge overseeing cases involving her family.

A credit to “SNL” for including “Kim Kardashian West” in the parody by making an actress appear with the faceless look that the star wore this year at the MET gala, which sparked a ton of memes.

And the rose goes to …

The Dream Guy (s) pic.twitter.com/BCt3Matb5l – Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

No roses were actually handed out, but Kardashian West showed affection to the men she chose in this parody of “The Bachelorette.”

It was packed with stars, with contestants played by John Cena, Chace Crawford, Chris Rock and Jessie Williams along with NBA player (and his sister’s ex Kendall Jenner) Blake Griffin and former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron.

When Kardashian West, as a woman named Rochelle looking for a husband, thanked Rock for watching their multiple comedy specials together while “speaking the words,” Rock joked, “We can see (Dave) Chappelle next time.”