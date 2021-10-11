Jungle Cruise sequel confirmed with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

MADRID, Aug 31 (CulturaOcio) –

Jungle cruise hit theaters and Disney + on July 30, raising $ 186.9 million worldwide in one month to which should be added the income through the premium access of the streaming platform. After four weeks winning the public’s favor, Disney is already working on the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt they will bring the captain back to life Frank Wolff and the researcher Lily houghton respectively. Michael Green, one of the writers of the first installment, will write the sequel.

It is also expected that Jaume Collet-Serra re-direct the sequel to Jungle cruise, while John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will return to produce. Scott Sheldon will repeat as executive producer.

In addition to its box office performance, it appears that Jungle Cruise has also done well on Disney + Premier Access, grossing $ 30 million in your first three days on the platform.









The film, which was in development for more than 15 years before finally hitting the big screen, is based on the popular Disneyland attraction, one of the original attractions when the theme park opened in 1955.

Along with Johnson and Blunt, complete the cast of Jungle Cruise Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutiérrez, Veronica Falcón and Raphael Alejandro, among others.

“Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and uses Frank’s dubious services to guide her downstream on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming ship. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unmatched healing abilities. that can change the future of medicine. Embarked on this epic quest, The unlikely pair face countless dangers and supernatural forcesAll of them lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes are even more important to Lily and Frank, and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.“, reads the synopsis of the film.