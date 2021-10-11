Johnny Depp is the new face of ‘Sauvage’, the Dior perfume

Since the abuse scandal with Amber Heard, Johnny depp has been labeled as a ‘hitting husband’ and was practically erased from Hollywood productions, even in which he had been key to its success, but the French firm Dior decided to give it a new chance as the new face of the brand.

Through its social networks, the company released a short clip in which the American actor is observed talking about music and the “emotional journey” he is embarking on thanks to it.

In the video released Saturday, Johnny Depp appears holding a guitar as he talks about feelings and music, with images of nature and the city to promote Dior’s new fragrance, Sauvage.

Johnny Depp and Dior Sauvage

Many of the comments that are read on the Instagram of the renowned brand were welcome for the actor after Hollywood turned its back on him, although criticism was not necessary for having hired an “abuser.”

This is not the first time Depp collaborates with Dior. In 2017 it was the image of a campaign for the same perfume. On that occasion, the star of ‘Fantastic Animals and where to find them’ took a car tour through the desert until he found “something that is not seen” buried in the sand.









Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Heard’s image was more damaged than that of her ex-husband after the lengthy trial.

In August this year, the domestic violence case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took a new turn, after the actor won a lawsuit against his ex-wife to demand that she prove that the money obtained from their divorce was donated to a foundation.

By decision of a New York judge, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital must publish documents confirming whether Amber Heard made the $ 7 million donation agreed upon in her divorce in 2016.

The actress acknowledged that she was “dishonest” with the ACLU and the hospital in her donations, and assured that payments will be made “little by little” over 10 years.

Johnny depp may use this information against Amber heard in the $ 50 million defamation lawsuit, after she wrote an editorial against him for domestic violence in 2018.

