Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show their love in New York

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck showed the love that unites them at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York, last Saturday during the premiere of the actor’s latest film: The last duel, directed by Ridley Scott and with whom he shares scenes with his best friend, Matt Damon.

Their first appearance as a couple was for the first time in mid-September on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival and at the Met Gala. From the first moment they captured all eyes when they arrived together.





As expected, the couple of the moment, who has returned to being after having resumed their romance after 17 years apart, has shown that their love is stronger than ever.









The couple showed their love at the premiere of the actor’s latest film. Evan agostini

For the premiere of the film, the singer wore a set of a top and a long skirt with an opening at the leg, from the French brand Hervé Léger. On the other hand, Ben Affleck has opted for a very classic look: an elegant black velvet suit, which he combined with a white shirt and tie.

In a recent interview they offered together for the magazine ADWeek, Ben Affleck has not hesitated to say that he is very proud of his girlfriend and has shown his admiration for her for her work. The movie The last duel opens in theaters in Spain on October 15.

Affleck’s Word

“Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a place in America.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met in 2002 during the filming of the film A dangerous relationship and that’s when love arose. Despite the brevity of their relationship, in 2003 they were scheduled to marry in Santa Barbara, California. However, the link was canceled and a year later, in January 2004, they announced their separation. Now, in 2021, they have decided to resume their relationship.