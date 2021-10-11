Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityJames Rodríguez's daughter will make her film debut as a dubbing actress...
Celebrity

James Rodríguez’s daughter will make her film debut as a dubbing actress | Shows

By Hasan Sheikh
0
51




The eldest daughter of soccer player James Rodríguez, the little one Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, shines with its own light. The little girl, only 8 years old, will participate in the new children’s film Koati, a film that will be released this October 15 and that calls on the importance of caring for nature.


Previous articleTom Cruise could play Green Lantern
Next articleWhy will Scarlett Johansson’s victory change Hollywood?
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv