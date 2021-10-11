James Rodríguez’s daughter will make her film debut as a dubbing actress | Shows

The eldest daughter of soccer player James Rodríguez, the little one Salomé Rodríguez Ospina, shines with its own light. The little girl, only 8 years old, will participate in the new children’s film Koati, a film that will be released this October 15 and that calls on the importance of caring for nature.

The feature film has a luxury cast led by Sofía Vergara, who will give her voice in the English and Spanish version to Zaina, the villainous snake of the film.

Other characters are interpreted in their Latin version by Karold G, Evaluna Montaner and De la Guetto. The little Salome He will give voice to a baby bird named Baby Salo.









The daughter of the Colombian athlete used her social networks to make public the news of her next appearance in this great film production.

“I am very happy to tell you this news: I will be part of a magical project, full of color, magic, pride and conscience!”, Read the little girl’s publication.

Likewise, he invited his more than one million followers to enjoy the film and the message it seeks to convey. “Do not miss Koati, a beautiful film that invites us to care for and respect our nature as it deserves,” he said. Rodriguez.