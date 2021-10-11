Monday, October 11, 2021
How Timothée Chalamet will look in “Wonka”, prequel to the film with Johnny Depp

By Hasan Sheikh
Timothée Chalamet published on his Instagram page the first photo in which he sees how he will appear in Wonka, the film that has been shooting since September in the UK.

“The suspense is terrible. I hope it lasts …” is the text written by Chalamet, 25 years old. Sure, he’s quoting one of the famous verses of the late actor’s Wonka character. Gene Wilder from the 1971 musical film, and from the now cult classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, where did he interpret it Johnny depp.

Chalamet, who happened to once date the actor’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, added “WONKA” and included a factory emoji and a candy bar.

Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka. AFP photo

In the photo, the actor from Call me by your name He is seen wearing a plum colored jacket and brown top hat, along with a colorful scarf, which resembles a combination of the style Wilder sported, as well as the style that Johnny Depp’s Wonka wore in Tim Burton’s movie. .

In the original story, the lonely Willy Wonka allows five Golden Ticket winners, who were wrapped in his chocolate bars, to visit his factory. But this Wonka It is not a remake, nor a sequel, it is a prequel.

The new movie will focus on the life of the chocolate maker before the events told in the previous book and movies. In other words, it will narrate what the character devised by the writer Roald Dahl was like before opening the famous chocolate factory. And it will also show how he met the Oompa-Loompas, the little people that he later takes to work in his factory.

Gene Wilder, as Willy Wonka in the 1971 film. Photo File Clarín

Roald Dahl was a British novelist, short story writer, poet and screenwriter of Norwegian descent. Among his most popular works are, in addition to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jim and the Giant Peach, which in its film adaptation was directed by Henry Selick (who had made The strange world of Jack), Matilda, due to Danny DeVito, and The giant good friend, directed by Steven Spielberg.

The cast

On the other hand, actress Olivia Colman will accompany Timothée Chalamet in the musical film that Warner Bros. is preparing, as reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Colman, Oscar winner for The favourite (2018) and the Emmy for The Crown, will be added to the cast of this film to which Sally Hawkins (the lover of The shape of water, by Guillermo del Toro), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex education), Rowan Atkinson (Mr bean), and Jim Carter (Downtown Abbey).

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown". What role will he have in this prequel? Photo Clarín Archive

Paul King (Paddington, 2014) is directing this new production, whose premiere is scheduled for March 2023.

Since Chalamet earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for Call me by your name (2017), has appeared in major Hollywood productions.

Between them, Little women (2019). The young actor has two of the most anticipated titles of this year pending release: The French Chronicle, by Wes Anderson (arrives in Argentina on November 18), and the new version of Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, which will be seen here from Thursday, October 21.

