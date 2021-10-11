Genuine pride | Tarragona newspaper

The minority Film Days program has been the protagonist of recent news for two very different reasons: one positive, since on Wednesday it celebrated its thirtieth anniversary on screen, and another sad one, upon learning of the death of its most iconic director, Antonio Gasset. Undoubtedly, the one who was the presenter of this space for more than a decade (brilliant, independent, sarcastic, disbelieving, politically incorrect) managed to inoculate many viewers with a passion for the big screen, despite his anthological demystification of the seventh art: «The cinema is a small part of almost everything. And even completely expendable.

If you will allow me a personal reference, I owe to Gasset a large part of my love for cinema. I am not a scholar on the subject, nor am I passionate about the latest transbaltic neo-experimentalism proposals that show the grass growing. I just like watching movies, whether it’s an Ingmar Bergman drama, a George Lucas fantasy, a Lars von Trier madness, a Paul Verhoeven blockbuster, a Werner Herzog madness, a Woody Allen comedy, a short story. by Akira Kurosawa, a genius by Stanley Kubrick, a documentary by Michael Moore, an adventure by Steven Spielberg or a carnage by Quentin Tarantino. And the truth is that, probably due to the talent drain towards platform series, I have long missed the experience of sitting in front of a big screen and feeling something move inside me. Fortunately, unexpectedly, last Tuesday I regained that feeling.

It is common to reproach the journalistic sector (and also those of us who peek out in this world without being media professionals) for certain obsession with talking exclusively about the negative aspects of today. It seems that we do not know how to do anything more than criticize everything that is done wrong, inquisitively point the finger at its alleged perpetrators, morbidly lament over the disaster that surrounds us, and sow readers with a certain aftertaste of bitter pessimism. I suppose that this phenomenon is due to two fundamental factors: on the one hand, the inexcusable duty to put on the table everything that should be denounced, and on the other, the fact that the outrageous tends to be more visible to the scattered gaze than what deserves to be recognized or celebrated. And precisely for this reason, it is to be appreciated that someone, from time to time, puts something in front of your face like what Ram Giner taught us on Tuesday, at the Teatre Tarragona, during the premiere of his documentary Nàstic Genuine. The birth of a reality.

It is incredible to see what the granas have built in this area for just five years. Back in 2016, some club officials noticed the intensity with which two of his followers, Rubén and Álvaro, both with Down syndrome lived their passion for Nàstic. Fortunately, someone lit a light bulb: why not create a team where they, too, could enjoy playing soccer? The two kids received the proposal with enthusiasm, the board of directors assumed it as a priority project, and LaLiga supported the initiative from the beginning through its Foundation. This is how, a year later, Nàstic promoted the first regular football competition for this group, and Tarragona became the permanent venue for the championship.









The founding objectives of LaLiga Genuine Santander are to normalize sports practice among people with intellectual disabilities, encourage the commitment of professional football to this project, and promote that clubs have their own Genuine section. Among other specificities, in this competition not only the results of the matches are added, but also the positive attitudes of sportsmanship that are shown during the matches. This league, practically just born, already has thirty-six registered teams, among which are, in addition to Nàstic, other historical shields such as Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Villareal, Athletic de Bilbao , Valencia, Espanyol, Betis, Alavés, Zaragoza, Eibar, etc.

In our particular case, with a local context characterized by an excessive tendency to fatalistic lament, it is not bad for us to be aware of the leading role that our city has played in the implementation of this project. Without a doubt, we are facing an initiative that should make all Tarragona residents proud, and an added reason to feel honored to have an institution like Nàstic. But it is not about that type of pride that seeks to stand out from others, but about that satisfaction that is based on the human values ​​that this project embodies and transmits, and that permeates the recommended Ram Giner documentary: empathy, sportsmanship, respect, good humor, enthusiasm, solidarity, optimism, coexistence, integration, learning … Because, as declared by the many people who collaborate in this dream (whose recruitment had to be stopped due to excess candidates), dealing with these kids brings them much more to the volunteers themselves of what they offer selflessly to the team.

It is a pleasure to be able to write, from time to time, about a reality that arose in our city, which has transcended the local sphere to become a pioneering revulsive and an inspiring example beyond our regions. A genuine pride. Last Tuesday, at the end of the screening, the entire Teatre Tarragona stood up to share an endless applause. A woman, sitting near me, couldn’t hold back her tears from emotion. As the grana president, Josep Maria Andreu, said, “the best team in the history of Nàstic”.

Be grateful to be able to tell something positive.