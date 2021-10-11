Everything we know about the movie Julia Roberts will premiere on Netflix

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Angelina Jolie … And now – it was taking too long – Julia Roberts. The actress is the latest Hollywood star signing made by Netflix: starring Leave the world behind, a film that will premiere exclusively on the platform of streaming, and with which, in addition, Julia Roberts enters the fashion genre: the dystopa.

Racism, classism and suspense

Based on the novel of the same name, by Rumaan Alam, and with background issues like parenting, race, or class, tells the haunting story of a New York couple who rent a luxurious home in a remote part of Long Island to enjoy a relaxing vacation with their teenage children. Suddenly, the owners of the house appear without warning, terrified, claiming that there has been a blackout in the city. Without communication with the rest of the world, and without being entirely sure of being able to trust each other, the two families are forced to live together.

In this project, which will start filming shortly and has no release date yet, Julia Roberts repeats with director Sam Esmail, with whom she worked on the series Homecoming, a psychological thriller about America’s war veterans and overcoming post-traumatic stress. At first, it was announced that he would share the screen with Denzel Washington, with whom almost three decades ago he starred in the blockbuster of The pelcan report. But it is already known that in the end the role went to Mahershala Ali, an actor who won two Oscars, for Moonlight and Green Book.









