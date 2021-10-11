Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityEndgame that shows an alternative perspective of one of the most emotional...
Celebrity

Endgame that shows an alternative perspective of one of the most emotional scenes

By Arjun Sethi
0
50




NOTICE: Massive spoilers for Avengers: Endgame

It’s been two years since Avengers: Endgame put an end to the UCM Infinity Saga with one of the most devastating endings superhero cinema has known. Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.) gave his life to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) after starting the MCU in 2008. Tony Stark’s death brought together the main characters of the MCU in the same scene, something that only happened minutes before in the battle against the Mad Titan. It had never happened before.

Now, two years after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, it has been revealed an image showing an alternate view of Tony Stark’s burial. The post has appeared on Reddit (via ScreenRant), where the author wonders who the hell the person on the right in the second image is, who’s wearing a motion capture suit.




Over the years, those who were on the set of this scene from Avengers: Endgame have revealed their respective stories about filming that day. But possibly the most interesting anecdote came from Tom Holland (Spider-Man), who was told it was supposed to be a wedding scene. Why? Because of its tendency to spoilers.

As for the figure on the right, many fans point out that it could be Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain Marvel, although the theory has not finished curdling. Others point out that it could be a statue of Iron-Man’s armor and that Marvel would have used the motion capture suit to make it more real. Disney hasn’t confirmed who or what he is, so theories about the mysterious trampoline character are still up in the air.

On the other hand, the image offers a different perspective of the funeral of Tony Stark, who gathered the main figures of the MCU around his coffin. Who do you think the figure on the right might be?


Previous articleCamila Cabello is the star of the cover of Glamor magazine
Next articleMark Wahlberg: from being addicted to cocaine and being in jail to becoming one of the most successful actors | Mark Wahlberg, from sunset to glory | Stories | Hollywood actors | FAME
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv