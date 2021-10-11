Endgame that shows an alternative perspective of one of the most emotional scenes

NOTICE: Massive spoilers for Avengers: Endgame

It’s been two years since Avengers: Endgame put an end to the UCM Infinity Saga with one of the most devastating endings superhero cinema has known. Iron-Man (Robert Downey Jr.) gave his life to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) after starting the MCU in 2008. Tony Stark’s death brought together the main characters of the MCU in the same scene, something that only happened minutes before in the battle against the Mad Titan. It had never happened before.

Now, two years after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, it has been revealed an image showing an alternate view of Tony Stark’s burial. The post has appeared on Reddit (via ScreenRant), where the author wonders who the hell the person on the right in the second image is, who’s wearing a motion capture suit.









Over the years, those who were on the set of this scene from Avengers: Endgame have revealed their respective stories about filming that day. But possibly the most interesting anecdote came from Tom Holland (Spider-Man), who was told it was supposed to be a wedding scene. Why? Because of its tendency to spoilers.

As for the figure on the right, many fans point out that it could be Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain Marvel, although the theory has not finished curdling. Others point out that it could be a statue of Iron-Man’s armor and that Marvel would have used the motion capture suit to make it more real. Disney hasn’t confirmed who or what he is, so theories about the mysterious trampoline character are still up in the air.

On the other hand, the image offers a different perspective of the funeral of Tony Stark, who gathered the main figures of the MCU around his coffin. Who do you think the figure on the right might be?