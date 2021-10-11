Dwayne Johnson and the Rolex that you will like as much as a cold beer

We may not talk about the Dwayne Johnson watch collection as well as the repertoire of other characters such as Jay-Z, Maluma or J Balvin. However, this is not to say that it does not deserve our full attention. Nothing could be further from the truth, in fact.

If we sneak into the La Roca watchmaker, we will run into models as robust and powerful as Johnson himself. A Portugieser Perpetual Calendar from IWC Schaffhausen and a Panerai Luminor Due 45MM here, a Transocean Chronograph Unitime from Breitling and a Rolex Sea Dweller there… as you can see, legendary specimens from luxury firms impossible to ignore.

In fact, Rolex is the latest reference that Dwayne johnson has tied her wrist to promote ZOA Energy energy drinks. A track? This particular model is a variant of an iconic line for the Swiss manufacture founded in 1905 that takes its nickname from a fake beer very popular in America.

Its about GMT-Master II ‘Rootbear’ by Rolex, a copy of the Swiss house that is inspired by the so-called root beer, a drink whose recipe includes vanilla, cherry bark, licorice root, sassafras root bark, nutmeg, anise and molasses. Indeed, no sign of beer – although there is a version of this soft drink with alcohol.

Beyond the anecdote that hides the nickname of this watch from Dwayne Johnson, This GMT-Master II features a classic design that makes it a perfect watch for day to day. With a rotating two-tone ceramic bezel in black and brown (indeed, the colors of root beer) and a black dial, this 2018 reference adds to the equation. an Oyster bracelet in Oystersteel and rose gold.









If to this classic and timeless design we add the history that this specific model hides, essential in the world of commercial aviation By simultaneously displaying the local time and the time of the destination, we find as a final result with an investment made to last in time. Hence its price: 14,100 euros. Change for the highest paid actor in the world …

Courtesy of Rolex

