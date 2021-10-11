Chris Pratt melts the screen and steps into the shoes of a hilarious new character

The American actor and producer, Chris Pratt (42 years old) continues to achieve success in his professional career and dazzle with his charisma, and being part of numerous audiovisual productions that have catapulted him as one of the most coveted actors of the moment.

It is that Chris Pratt is undoubtedly the owner of a charisma that gives a great personality to his characters with great interpretations and that have taken on an important significance.

But this time, Chris Pratt, is back again to be part of ‘Cowboy, Ninja, Viking ‘, the new film of which it will be part.

The main and official plot of this new professional project by Chris Pratt relates that the actor will play Duncan who is schizophrenic and works for a secret government department, developing a multiple personality disorder that causes him to have different abilities. A) Yes ‘Cowboy, Ninja or Viking ‘ are some of those personalities.









It is worth mentioning that taking into consideration the comic of Andy Lieberman and Riley Rossmo, the film promises to bring out the best of Chris Pratt in adventure movies. Together with him, Priyanka chopra It is the other star already confirmed for a film that does not yet have an official release date, but that would be released in 2022.