Chris Pratt and Charlie Day appear as the protagonists of the Super Mario movie to be released in 2022 – Ten

The star of NintendoMario is more than ready to return to the big screen. This time, in an animated film, by the hand of Illumination, in charge of the saga My favorite villain. Now, Nintendo has revealed with great fanfare the superstars who will give voice to their iconic characters. All this during one of his long-awaited Nintendo Direct.

Shigeru Miyamoto, father of Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey kong and more, took advantage of a space during the broadcast to announce, with the emotion that characterizes it, those actors and actresses who will lend their voice to give life to the characters of the franchise of Super Mario. Also, we were informed that the film is scheduled to be released in late 2022.

In the main role, we will have the very Star Lord of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris pratt, who will transmit his charisma to the red plumber. Like his scary brother, Luigi, we will have the actor and comedian Charlie day, star of the movies I want to kill my boss. Like the charming Princess Peach, we will have the American-Argentine actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who became an icon after starring in the Netflix miniseries Lady’s gambit.









Pratt will portray Mario in the animated film.

Although we do not know the relevance it will have in the plot, Donkey Kong will appear in the film, played by the actor, director, comedian and video game lover, Seth Rogen, known for his multiple projects of all kinds. In the role of the clueless Toad, we will have Keegan-Michael Key, an actor of those that “I have seen him in a movie, but I don’t remember which one”.

Additionally they will be joined Fred armisen like Cranky Kong, Sebastian maniscalo like Spike, and Charles Martinet and Kevin Michael Richardson on unspecified papers.