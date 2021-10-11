Monday, October 11, 2021
Camila Cabello is the star of the cover of Glamor magazine

By Sonia Gupta
Camila Cabello was, this month, the protagonist of the first digital event of “Glamor” dedicated to mental health.

The Cuban celebrity posed for the main and global cover of “Glamor” alongside a white Great Dane with black spots and modeled 6 different outfits.

The outfits that the “Havana” interpreter wore were a black and white suit with dots of both colors, a white dress with red flowers and black dots, a white flower suit and a black dress with layers.

The singer captivated everyone with her photos and spoke about taking care of the mental health, the body and the soul. The celebration of the edition of the magazine will be this Sunday.

In addition, the 24-year-old girl shared with the magazine statements through Zoom related to the photo shoot they did without her consent while she was on a Miami beach.

“I did not give my consent to those photos, with the camera disconnected while driving through Miami (at a certain point, he addresses someone on the road:” Why are you whistling me, man? “) -. My period on the beach came to me. I’m in a bikini and on my period so I don’t know if I have a bloody period spot and it’s going to come out everywhere. I did not sign for anyone to take photos of me in a bikini, “revealed the singer for” Glamor. “




This year Camila was not only the first Latin artist to win a “Diamond Single” award for her song “Havana” but also this time she is the first celebrity to achieve all the covers at once in the trend magazine, street style and beauty.

Currently Camila is also part of the family of the precursors of self-esteem and self-esteem of the company “L’Oréal Paris”.


