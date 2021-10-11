Blue Origin delays Shatner’s space flight due to bad weather

2 min read

The actor of ‘Star trek‘ William Shatner will go aboard the second civilian flight of Blue Origin, the space company of the founder of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Jeff bezos, one day after scheduled.

What has happened

The space tourism company announced Sunday that it had decided to postpone the flight that would take Shatner into space due to weather conditions.

Now the NS-18 mission will launch Wednesday from the Blue Origin facility in West Texas near the town of Van Horn. “Weather is the only factor that can affect launch time,” said Blue Origin.









Because it is important

Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person to ever visit space, surpassing the record he set on the last Blue Origin space flight. Wally funk, 82, who surpassed the previous record of John glenn.

No further information has been provided on the rest of the passengers who will be traveling aboard the 15-minute spaceflight, and it is also not known how much Shatner will pay to go aboard the Blue Origin rocket.

Faced with a new wave of space tourism, driven by Virgin galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Spacex and Blue Origin, led by the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon MuskThere are several celebrities who have already paid amounts of up to 6 figures to reserve a seat. Some of the well-known people who have booked upcoming flights are Tom Hanks, Leonardo Dicaprio and Justin Bieber.

Photo: courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr