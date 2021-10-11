Monday, October 11, 2021
HomeCelebrityBlue Origin delays Shatner's space flight due to bad weather
Celebrity

Blue Origin delays Shatner’s space flight due to bad weather

By Arjun Sethi
0
45




Blue Origin delays Shatner's space flight due to bad weather

2 min read

The actor of ‘Star trekWilliam Shatner will go aboard the second civilian flight of Blue Origin, the space company of the founder of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Jeff bezos, one day after scheduled.

What has happened

The space tourism company announced Sunday that it had decided to postpone the flight that would take Shatner into space due to weather conditions.

Now the NS-18 mission will launch Wednesday from the Blue Origin facility in West Texas near the town of Van Horn. “Weather is the only factor that can affect launch time,” said Blue Origin.




Because it is important

Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person to ever visit space, surpassing the record he set on the last Blue Origin space flight. Wally funk, 82, who surpassed the previous record of John glenn.

No further information has been provided on the rest of the passengers who will be traveling aboard the 15-minute spaceflight, and it is also not known how much Shatner will pay to go aboard the Blue Origin rocket.

Faced with a new wave of space tourism, driven by Virgin galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Spacex and Blue Origin, led by the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon MuskThere are several celebrities who have already paid amounts of up to 6 figures to reserve a seat. Some of the well-known people who have booked upcoming flights are Tom Hanks, Leonardo Dicaprio and Justin Bieber.

The movement of prices

On Friday, SPCE shares closed 0.39% lower at $ 23.12.

Photo: courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr


Previous articleJennifer Aniston is caught having dinner with an unknown man, will she have a new love on her doorstep?
Next articleChris Pratt and Charlie Day appear as the protagonists of the Super Mario movie to be released in 2022 – Ten
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv