Batman’s LEGO set reveals major Catwoman motorcycle chase

One of the official LEGO products for the upcoming DC movie, The Batman, from director Matt Reeves, seems to confirm that the film will feature a motorcycle chase between Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and the Cloak Crusader himself, Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson).

The Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit set is currently available for pre-order on the official LEGO website, priced at $ 14.99 with an expected shipping date of November 1. The art on the box shows Selina attempting to escape on a motorcycle, while Batman is chasing her. The set includes two minifigures, two motorcycles, a Batarang, a grapple gun, a chain, a “gem item” and a glow-in-the-dark Bat-signal.

As well as hinting at a similar chase scene that takes place in The batman , this LEGO set can tell us a little more about the movie. For starters, Kravitz’s character is only known as Selina Kyle, which would imply that she will not yet adopt the codename Catwoman. In addition, the fact that there are several LEGO sets of The Batman would imply that, contrary to fan speculation, the movie will be rated PG-13, not R, as LEGO has long had a rule not to make products based on R-rated movies.









However, the premiere of The batman is slated for March 2022. The film stars Pattinson as the Dark Knight, and the former student of Twilight and Harry Potter becomes the latest in a long line of live-action Batman that also includes Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck. Pattinson is joined in the next DC movie by his partner in the Wizarding World, Kravitz, who gets into the role of Selina Kyle, who has already been played in live action by characters such as Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway. Kravitz already voiced the character of Catwoman in the 2017 film The Lego Batman Movie.

The batman it also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, among many others. The next official trailer for the film is set to premiere at the DC FanDome 2021 on Saturday, October 16.

The batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022.