What to watch on TV today? Saturday, October 2, 2021 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘The last Mohican’

The last of the mohicans. United States, 1992 (108 minutes). Director: Michael Mann. Performers: Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe.

Fenimore’s classic – with the Mohicans’ struggle to conquer the wild American lands – has been brought to the screen by the most diverse directors. On this occasion, and with a large budget, this interesting version is presented, directed by Michael Mann and starring Daniel Day-Lewis. Some concessions to the gallery, but really entertaining.

15.25 / Paramount Channel

‘Waterworld’

United States, 1995 (130 minutes). Director: Kevin Reynolds. Performers: Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper, Jeanne Tripplehorn.

In a post-atomic future, this film is developed, which was sold commercially as the most expensive in history. Kevin Costner will have to do with Dennis Hopper in this futuristic installment, which on many occasions recalls the series Mad Max. Cinephile winks and spectacular scenes for a film as wet (because of the water) as it is conventional in its result.

15.35 / The Sixth

‘Ocean’s eleven’

United States, 2001 (114 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Cast: George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Cassey Affleck.

New version of The gang of eleven, a film directed in 1960 by Lewis Milestone and played by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The result, as could be guessed by looking at the trajectory of its director, is shown as a remarkable and shocking movie of millionaire robberies that knew how to take advantage of the quality of a cast full of stars. A highly entertaining choral film, full of action, suspense and luxurious settings.

16.29 / AXN

‘Mission Impossible. Phantom Protocol ‘

Mission: Impossible. Ghost Protocol. United States, 2011 (133 minutes). Director: Brad Bird. Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton.

Tom Cruise takes on the role of Agent Ethan Hunt again in this fourth installment of the popular franchise. Now, accused of a terrorist bombing of the Kremlin and left to his own devices, he has to find a way to restore the good name of his agency. Nothing new, although it can be entertaining.

16.30 / Movistar Classics

‘Arsenic out of compassion’

Arsenic and old lace. United States, 1944 (110 minutes). Director: Frank Capra. Performers: Cary Grant, Josephine Hull, Jean Adair.

Frank Capra proved that a movie classic can be shot on the tightest budget. With a script by the Epstein brothers, the famous Casablanca screenwriters, and the starring role of an immeasurable Cary Grant, Capra delights us with a wonderful comedy of charitable old women who relieve, with abundant doses of arsenic, the pain of lonely men. Luxury secondaries for an unforgettable film.

17.55 / The 2

The new superpowers of fauna

The sixth season d comes to La 2e What an animal!, with the biologist Evelyn Segura reveals the most extraordinary capacities of the animal world and of the Iberian fauna in particular. In this first installment, Gregarios, the protagonists are: flocks, swarms, banks, herds … or what is the same, animals that live in community. From starlings to ants, there are numerous species that live in groups. One of the reasons is self-protection. Another advantage is energy savings. In a group it is also easier to find a partner, look for food or learn any kind of skills. On the reverse side of the story we have plagues, like locusts.

18.30 / AMC

‘The rules of the Cider House’

United States, 1999 (116 minutes). Director: Lasse Hallström. Performers: Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron, Michael Caine.

With a solid script, adapted by John Irving from his own novel, and the impressive role of Michael Caine, this excellent drama is presented in which Lasse Hallström once again demonstrated that he knows how to move the camera with extreme precision to narrate the life of an orphan who begins to discover the world from the orphanage in which he grew up. Oscar for Caine and Irving.

19.45 / TCM

‘The Age of Innocence’

The age of innocence. United States, 1993 (135 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder.

The prolific Martin Scorsese signs this interesting adaptation of Edith Warton’s novel in which he takes a look at the high hierarchies of 1870 New York society, a world that moves between gossip and betrayal. Good job of its luxurious cast and magnificent setting for a drama that, despite some concessions to the gallery, is shown well above the usual average.

20.21 / AXN

‘Get Carter’

United States, 2000 (97 minutes). Director: Stephen Kay. Performers: Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson, Rachael Leigh Cook.

After two years retired from the cinema – only interrupted to give the voice to one of the insects of the animated film Ant-, Sylvester Stallone returned to action cinema with this remake from the British film starring Michael Caine Relentless killer. For fans of the muscular actor.

21.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Atlético Madrid host Barcelona

From the Metropolitan Stadium, broadcast of the league match between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona. The Madrilenians, fourth in LaLiga, come from obtaining an agonizing victory in the Loga de Campeones in their visit to Milan (1-2, with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suárez), while the team that leads, for now, is questioned Ronald Koeman fell (3-0) on his visit to Benfica. In addition, sae will play another three games, Osasuna-Rayo Vallecano (14.00), Mallorca-Levante (16.15) and Cádiz-Valencia (18: .0).









21.00 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ welcomes Jordi Évole

This Saturday, the sixth night will be live at the foot of the volcano, putting a face to the human drama that is being lived, and telling all the news with a table where the best experts in the field will sit, with whom we will analyze the consequences of the eruption for the residents of the affected areas. In addition, he will interview Jordi Évole, who will premiere a new installment of What about Évole with an exclusive talk to Iván Redondo, the influential former advisor to President Pedro Sánchez, and will feature a very special interview, the one that Xavier Sardá will give to Boris Izaguirre. Blanca Portillo will also visit the set with Maixabel Lasa.

21.30 / The 1

Macrobottles in ‘Weekly Report’

Weekly report opens its news page with the controversial form of adolescent and post-adolescent leisure that flood the streets of Spanish cities, the macro-bottle. The program contributes the testimony of numerous young people, opinions of parents, neighbors, educators and experts in the youth world to get closer to the reappearance of these massive bottles. In addition, with the TVE correspondent in Bogotá, he addresses the scandal of the 6,400 false deaths in Colombia. The program ends with the controversy of animals in the cinema and has made a tour of the facilities of some of the companies that are dedicated to training animals for film or television.

22.00 / # 0

‘The guest’

Safe house. United States, 2012 (115 minutes). Director: Daniel Espinosa. Performers: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Vera Farmiga.

Halfway between pure entertainment and social denunciation is this very correct thriller, directed, in his first foray into the Hollywood scene, by Chilean-born Swedish director Daniel Espinosa (Easy money). An energetic walk through the world of espionage that featured a Denzel Washington who moves like a fish in water in these types of characters. All adorned with effective and necessary action scenes.

22.05 / The 1

‘A place of refuge’

Safe Haven. United States, 2013 (115 points). Director: Lasse Hallström. Performers: Julianne Hough, Josh Duhamel, Cobie Smulders.

On a text by Nicholas Sparks (Noahs diary), filmmaker Lasse Hallström (The rules of the Cider House) he puts on, with his usual technical correctness, a syrupy and conventional romantic melodrama about second chances. As mere entertainment, without further pretense, it may be worth it.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Lion’

Australia, 2016 (120 minutes). Director: Garth Davis. Cast: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Sunny Pawar, Rooney Mara.

With some exotic locations, Garth Davis makes his debut on the big screen in this irregular (a first part more than remarkable and a second more conventional), but very entertaining melodrama about adoption and the sentiment of the adoptee. Leading the cast, Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire) and Nicole Kidman. This film was released worldwide in September 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival and received 6 Oscar nominations, 4 Golden Globe nominations and won the BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor (Dev Patel).

22.15 / Four

‘Mars’

The Martian. United States, 2015 (142 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Chiwetel Ejiofor.

After the commercials Alien and Prometheus, the renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott returns to the space theme and does so with the leading role of an effective Matt Damon who now plays a NASA astronaut who is left alone and incommunicado on Mars. A neat adventure blockbuster that garnered seven Oscar nominations.

23.30 / The 2

‘Thematic night’ shows fundamentalist barbarism

This edition of The thematic night In the reports In the name of heritage and Blood Antiquities, he denounces the looting and destruction of culture in times of war in ‘La barbarie fundamentalista’. 20 years ago, the Buddhas of Bamiyan in Afghanistan fell victim to the Taliban madness. That act shocked the world and marked the resurgence of the destruction of cultural heritage, which became an objective and instrument of war. In the first report, he shows how since 2016 these acts have been recognized as war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Under the banner of UNESCO and ALIPH, the international community tries to restore and rebuild these witnesses of time and past civilizations.

23.40 Paramount Channel

‘Johnny Mnemonic’

United States, 1995 (92 minutes). Director: Robert Longo. Performers: Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren, Takeshi Kitano.

The versatile Robert Longo, writer, painter, director of short films and author of the horror series Stories from the crypt debuted in the world of feature films with this crazy thriller futuristic. A messenger who carries information in his head, a role played by a computerized Keanu Reeves, is the protagonist of this nice and incredible film adapted from a story by the writer cyberpunk William Gibson. Bits, bytes and information highways, in a simply entertaining movie.

0.44 / AMC

‘Valkyrie’

United States, 2008 (120 minutes). Director: Bryan Singer. Performers: Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson

In the middle of World War II, Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg was able to change the course of history with a conspiracy to eliminate Hitler and end the conflict. Blockbuster Tom Cruise brings this military man to life in a remarkable film based on real events and that forged part of its effectiveness in its meticulous setting and the good rhythm that the filmmaker Bryan Singer imposes on all the footage.

