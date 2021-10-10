The Five Hollywood Stars Who Actually Have Another Name

Vin Diesel

Position yourself in the world of Hollywood It should not be an easy task. So many actors and actresses whose names can be somewhat difficult if they are remembered, they choose to change it to one with an Anglo-Saxon accent and easy to pronounce. Although the practice began from the origins of the seventh art and includes prominent figures such as Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland or Sophia loren (to name just a few), over the years other stars resorted to this practice of using a short name.

The names of the celebrities who resorted to this measure can be innumerable, since there are those who only changed their surname, those who modified their name and even those who they just completely erased their identity of the sets of recording. The only purpose is to be easily remembered by their fans.

Ben kingsley

Incredibly, the Oscar-winning 77-year-old British actor, his name is Krishna Pandit Bhanji. In his long years of career, Sir Ben Kingsley stepped into the shoes of Gandhi, was the protagonist of Dali Land, where he plays the Spanish painter and will now have a participation in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings.

Fury for England this week. Even actor Ben Kingsley was part of Brit Week

Winona ryder

Born in Minnesota, United States, her real name is Winona Laura Horowitz, although his closest associates call him Noni. It is said that he adopted the surname Ryder from musician Mitch Ryder, one of his family’s favorites. The actress, who became one of the figures of Stranger things, achieved cinematic success in the late 1980s and early 1990s with the films Bitelchus, Great Ball of Fire and Dracula She was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for The Age of Innocence and as best leading actress for Little women.



Winona Ryder as Joyce in the addictive fiction Stranger Things

Nicolas Cage









He is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors and winner of an Oscar, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas. And oddly enough, shis real name is Nicholas Kim Coppola and is the nephew of the renowned screenwriter, producer and film director Francis Ford Coppola. Despite the fact that the family surname would have meant a plus when it came to positioning himself in the world of the seventh art, he decided to change it for one that was easy to remember and not carry the burden of what it meant to wear the birth name. The new last name was taken from the comics of Marvel, from the character named Luke Cage, also known as Power man.

The actor married for the fourth time last month to makeup artist Erika Koike, and they split four days later.

The actor is the nephew of a renowned Hollywood screenwriter, but he still decided to carry a surname taken from a comic magazine

Natalie Portman

The 40-year-old actress is very popular around the world. Born in Jerusalem, IsraelShe moved from a very young age to the United States with her family. Her real name is Neta-Lee Hershlag. She came to the art world as a model, but over the years she earned a place on the big screen with dozens of films. One of those who consecrated her was The Black Swan by Darren Aronosfsky when we have the information.

She is one of the few artists who won the four most important film awards for the same film: a Oscar, the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. In 2003 she received her degree as a psychologist at Harvard University.



Portman became known worldwide for her role in The Black Swan

Vin Diesel

The actor began his film career as a director, screenwriter and actor back in the ’90s. His real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent. He started from a very young age to act in theatrical productions, to which he was encouraged by his stepfather, who was an acting teacher and invited him to venture into that world.

He became known for his portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the film saga The fast and the furious (Fast and furious) and for the role of Richard B. Riddick in the trilogy The Chronicles of Riddick.

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel entered the world of acting motivated by his stepfather in the 90s