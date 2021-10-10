Monica Bellucci and Christian Bale’s teenage daughters make runway debut in Venice

Everything ready for the Venice Festival. The city of canals will host from September 1 the 78th edition of the most prestigious film competition in the world and within the framework of the festival, celebrations have begun such as the Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture show. The luxury firm has had exceptional models such as Jennifer López, who paralyzed the Italian city with her look, the top model Heidi klum or the actresses Helen Mirren, January Jones and Monica Bellucci. However, if there were several young promises that caused a sensation on the catwalk, they were the daughters of great stars in the entertainment world. In addition to Leni, the daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore who follows in her mother’s footsteps in this dazzling fashion show, the daughters of the actors Christian Bale and Monica Bellucci were also great protagonists of the show. Emmeline bale, the daughter of Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic, 16, has taken her first steps as a model, as has Deva Cassel, the daughter that Monica Bellucci had during her marriage to Vincent Cassel and who has also turned 16 years old.

Emmeline Bale, the eldest daughter of actor Christian Bale, is a beautiful, blonde, blue-eyed teenager who follow in the footsteps of his mother in the world of fashion. Sibi Blazic, the wife of the Oscar-winning actor, is an actress and former model of Serbian American origin who also tried the world of fashion, although he graduated in business and worked as a production assistant in the cinema. The interpreter of Batman met his wife when he was working for actress Winona Ryder, they got married in 2000 and, in addition to Emmeline, They are the parents of another son named Joseph, aged seven.

Deva Cassel, The eldest of the two daughters that Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel had, she is running as a firm candidate to take over from her mother. Despite being a teenager, she has already starred in several prestigious covers and made her first leap into the world of fashion when she was just 15 years old, as picture for fragrance Shine by Dolce & Gabanna, signature of which she is the ambassador and image of the new perfume of the Italian maison Dolce rose. Fashion is undoubtedly one of the great passions of this beautiful teenager, although in her free time she hobbies They are not very different from those of any girl her age: traveling and exercising are two of her biggest hobbies.

The twin daughters of rapper Sean Combs

Among the young promises who participated for the first time in this prestigious parade, the Combs twins stood out, daughters of rapper Sean Diddy Combs and the late model Kim Porter, D’Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs, 14. The rapper showed his admiration and pride for the debut of his daughters on the catwalk in San Marcos Square. “OMG it’s a dream come true. We are excited to be walking the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Thank you so much for letting us join this show in Venice. We want to give a hug and thank our father and the team for helping us get through this wonderful show. We love you and thank you, ️ we hope to return soon “, the twins commented with emotion.







