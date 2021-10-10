Meet Rihanna’s luxurious mansion for sale that no one wants to buy for being ridiculously expensive

Rihanna, singer, businesswoman, fashion designer and actress has launched her luxurious Mansion for an exuberant sum. The also diplomat, writer and dancer, is known for fusing some Caribbean genres with pop music and for reinventing her image over the years. Her impact on popular culture has led her to become an icon of music and fashion, which is why she is referred to as the “Princess of R&B” and “Queen of Fashion”. Rihanna She is also considered the most influential and successful musical artist of the 21st century.

The successful singer recently put her Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale for $ 7.8 million. Rihanna has been looking to ditch the 7,130-square-foot property since December 2018, when he listed it for sale for $ 7.495 million and listed it as a $ 35,000-per-month rental at the same time.

The extensive Mansion built in 2015 has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In addition, it has high ceilings, arched doors, steel-framed windows, and a home theater system. Inside the property of Rihanna you can see a family room with hardwood floors, a fireplace, a tray ceiling, and lighted arched built-in shelves. It leads into a tiled chef’s kitchen with an L-shaped black marble island and bar and backlit ceiling beams.

Image: Page Six

On the other hand, Mansion The artist has a detached two-car garage, a second floor, a guest house with a gym, and a full bathroom. The property’s dining room features beamed ceilings and arched windows, while a formal living room has archival flooring, a tiled fireplace, and a ceiling medallion surrounding a chandelier.









Image: Page Six

Finally, the first floor of the Mansion from Rihanna It has a guest suite and a billiard room with exposed beams and glass doors. As for the second floor, it has three guest bedrooms and a master bedroom suite with a living room, fireplace, a balcony with 180-degree views, and a spa-like bathroom, according to the listing. The garden features a gunite infinity pool and a barbecue.