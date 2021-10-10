Sunday, October 10, 2021
Mark Wahlberg saves the planet in a bottomless tale

By Hasan Sheikh
0
Ideas regarding reincarnation may have been with humanity almost from its inception. Beyond the religious and philosophical currents, supported in different formats, the question appears sooner or later in the lives of all people: “Do you believe in reincarnation?” Infinite, the latest production from Paramount Pictures Studios, raises the question again on the big screen. He does so through Mark Wahlberg, who plays Evan McCauley, part of a select group that has a number of special abilities.

That group, in other words, is divided between the ruling elites who want to save the world and those who want to destroy it. Within the story of Infinite, this elite is defined as The Infinites, who are divided into two: The Believers and The Nihilists. The second batch is represented by Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 years of slavery), who plays Bathurst. Although during the first sections of the film McCauley and Bathurst meet for the first time, this is not so exact: both, being part of The Infinite, have crossed multiple times in different lives but under different appearances and names.

The Believers and Nihilists vie for control of an egg, an artifact through which all humanity can be destroyed. The knot of Infinite It occurs when one of the reincarnations of Heinrich Treadway, personified in the character later played by Mark Wahlberg, hides the egg without any news about it. Therefore, each reincarnation of Treadway ends up being persecuted to, later, extract the answers about the whereabouts of the resource.

Infinite and the rhythm of the story

This search is the excuse to develop the action in Infinite and a series of science fiction theories. The first, the explosiveness of the story, is stable and well developed; the second leaves some doubts because it lacks a philosophical background. Perhaps this, in the eyes of the viewer, is not an outright theoretical inconvenience, but one of rhythm: everything seems to pass very quickly, affecting the expansion of some questions.

It is not that each film has to contain the fabric of Interstellar (Christopher Nolan, 2014), to cite a contemporary example. But, like any story, it is convenient to give time to some issues so that the narrative settles down and the viewer also comes into play. But, Infinite just remains as a new Mark Wahlberg action movie, who this time is halfway between being a samurai and a marine. If that’s the option you want to bet on, go ahead. Infinite it works as an entertaining story.





Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
