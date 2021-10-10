Jennifer Lawrence wears her ‘baby bump’ elegantly in a midi dress

Jennifer Lawrence lives one of the best moments of his life, and it is that a few days ago he confirmed his pregnancy by showing your “Baby bump”.

For months there had been the rumor that the actress was waiting for her first baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, but it was not confirmed.

However, after months of rumors, The actress revealed her advanced pregnancy during a walk through the streets of New York.

Jennifer showed off her pregnancy with a Flowered overalls with a white t-shirt and transparent sandals.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her pregnancy with the most elegant look

Now, days later, the protagonist of The Hunger Games showed that pregnant women can carry elegant and stylish looks.

And it is that he wore his tummy while leaving a comedy show in New York, in a look comfortable and sophisticated, with gray midi dress, with opening at the end of the dress.

He combined this garment with a long denim jacket, and white loafers with tights in the same tone.

its hair was loose and natural, and showed that he is at his best, and is the most beautiful pregnant.









“How beautiful and elegant she looks”, “pregnancy suits her very well”, “I love her looks”, “she is the most beautiful”, “she looks radiant and cute with those outfits”, and “she is the most beautiful pregnant woman and elegant ”, were some of the reactions in networks.

This is about the first son that the protagonist of The Hunger Games will have with her husband, the art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney.

Their relationship started in June 2018, and in October 2019 they got married, and already the actress wanted to become a mother and enlarge the family.

A few months ago, a source close to the celebrity told the magazine OKAY! that actress and her husband were looking to have a child, Well, she no longer wanted to wait to be a mother.

“They have been telling their friends that they are trying to get pregnant as soon as possible,” the source told the outlet.

More on this topic

Jennifer Lawrence confirms her pregnancy wearing her ‘baby bump’ in flowered overalls

This was the extravagant wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney at Belcourt Castle

Jennifer Lawrence sparks pregnancy suspicions in her recent loose-fitting appearance

We recommend you on video