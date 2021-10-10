“I Have Incredible Hips”: Cardi B Talks About Rumors That She Had A Tummy Tuck After Pregnancy

USA-. TO Cardi B She didn’t like the new rumor about her at all, after giving birth just three weeks ago. The rapper was accused of having made a tummy tuck After your pregnancy, an operation in which the abdominal wall is rebuilt through the removal of excess skin and fat to reshape the abdomen, waist and the shape of the trunk of the body.

Last Thursday Cardi B made her discharge on the rumors of her operation after receiving her second child in a series of stories of Instagram. “I got amazing hips because of my beautiful son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips open. But everyone says, ‘Cardi, you got caught up. What do you do for a living? Did you do lipo? Did you have a tummy tuck? ‘”He said, speaking directly to the camera.

“Can’t operate after giving birth, Especially me. I lost a lot of blood, guys, “he continued. Cardi B, although she avoided giving details about what she suffered during her delivery. “One day, I am going to talk to you about my crazy delivery. But anyway, yeah, I look rapturous. Especially when the paparazzi take pictures of me, “concluded the 28-year-old rapper.









Instagram: @cardib

Some days ago, Cardi B She attended a major event and made her first public appearance after her pregnancy. The rapper wore an incredible Thierry Mugler dress on the red carpet at LA Fashion Week in Paris. While preparing, the singer showed her figure to her followers. “I like being real with you, and that’s because my skin is still loose. I still have a little bag here, ”said the artist.

“I also have fat on my back. My face and neck are still so fat, but fuck it. I encourage all new moms to take your fucking time. It is really difficult to deal with children, especially when you do it with two children after giving birth, “she said. Cardi B. The rapper and her husband Offset They are also the parents of a three-year-old girl named Kulture.