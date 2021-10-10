“Evolving is key,” says Robert Downey Jr. after leaving the MCU

Being Iron Man for a decade changed his life. Now, two years later, Robert Downey Jr. has opened up and shared his experience, highlighting what is to come.

It looks like an old news headline, but no. Despite abandoning the UCM officially two years ago, Robert Downey Jr. He hadn’t been so open about what was to come. In addition, the actor revealed the challenge that it meant to be for a decade with the mantle of Hombre de Hierro and what is currently on your mind personally and professionally.

After his farewell to Marvel, the artist was in charge of Dolittle, the reboot of the classic on the particular veterinarian. In addition, he produced the series Sweet tooth, from Netflix, based on comics by DC.









Despite what he has done or even what he plans to do, his participation in ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ marked him. For this, he himself decided to look back on such an opportunity. “I did everything I could with that character and now I can do other things. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the last nine and you realize that this is all part of the journey and that things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have ended up where I am.

Playing Tony / Iron Man was difficult and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year career that was creatively satisfying. “.

Now, they say that the past is to learn, not to live in, so the star also touched on the subject of his future. “I have the best fans in the world and my goal is to use my platform forever, to share things I discover about the world, the weather and technology… I had an incredible 10-year career with Marvel that prompted me creatively. Now I have much more ambition to do things that I had not done before. Evolving is key”He added.

Finally, the icon recognized his desire to be a family man from now on.

Source: The Hindustan Times