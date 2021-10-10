Did Kim Kardashian just need to host a show? He already did it on “Saturday Night Live”

Kim Kardashian debuted tonight as a host on “Saturday Night Live”, in an episode in which Halsey was the musical guest. On her Instagram account, the businesswoman shared some photographs where she can be seen how she is put on makeup and wears a fitted black dress with long gloves.

Kardashian made a triumphal entrance wearing totally pink and said grateful and surprised to be on the show. Her sisters Kylie and Kendall They shared in their respective Instagram stories how they saw the four-minute monologue, where he talked about plastic surgeries and his father, who is his inspiration.









In September, when the socialite’s participation in the program was announced, many criticized the choice, including actress Debra Messinf, who wrote on her Twitter account: “Why Kim Kardashian?”, Raising expectations, which increased in recent days, with a video where the ex-wife of Kanye West invited to see the broadcast.

Related news

Emma Stone, Dwayne Johnson, Robin Williams, Drew Barrymore and Michael Jordan they have been guest hosts on “Saturday Night Live,” a show that premiered in 1975.

This month the missing guests are: