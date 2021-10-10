Chris Pratt lives in fear of becoming a MEME

After participating in tapes like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World: The Ride”, Chris Pratt has experience on how to fight in the green sets with nonexistent creatures that will later be placed with the greatest precision by the animation team, however, this does not prevent him from thinking that the raw material are embarrassing scenes that he hopes will never reach Internet.

“It is a lot of fun doing them. There’s certainly a trade to it… it’s a combination of several things to look at, whether it’s a tennis ball or the guy named Troy, who is six feet tall. Then you have the prosthesis, but it depends on the angle you are at, because these sequences consist of many planes and sizes. If you’re doing a close-up and it has to be really scary, you may be looking into an actor’s eyes… it’s the most embarrassing performance you’ll ever do, ”the actor explained.

Although Pratt He pointed out that a long podcast could be made on how to do these types of scenes, as an actor he can only trust that the director will not allow that to become a viral sensation of Youtube.









Pratt fights white clawed creatures and spikes on the treadmill “The war of tomorrow”, now available on Amazon, with Yvonne Strahovski, Jasmine Mathews and Keith Powers, qSome also pointed out that doing this type of scene feels ridiculous, although in the end they enjoyed it, because many were filmed with nothing in front of them and this gave them more freedom.

“That was my favorite part, being able to use my imagination, once you say I look stupid, but I don’t care, you allow your inner child to come out and play. In the moments when I couldn’t pull my imagination, I would substitute the white spikes for someone who would have made me mad and just take all my anger out, which was really fun, ”Mathews said.

“The war of tomorrow”, directed by Chris McKay, tells the story of a group of time travelers who arrive from the year 2051 to bring an urgent message: thirty years in the future, humanity is losing a world war against a deadly extraterrestrial species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and civilians of the present to be transported to the future and join the battle.

The film was originally from Paramount, but it decided to sell its rights to the platform due to the pandemic.

SSB