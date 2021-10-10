Monday, October 11, 2021
Ashton Kutcher accuses Mila Kunis of wanting to "melt" her children
Ashton Kutcher accuses Mila Kunis of wanting to “melt” her children

By Sonia Gupta
After revealing that they only bathed their children once they saw the “dirty” physically, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made fun of themselves while bathing their little ones. In a video posted on his Instagram account, an incredulous Ashton joked about how “ridiculous” it was that they were cleaning his children.

The video begins with Ashton asking his giggling wife as their children bathed: “What’s going on?” “It’s water,” Mila replied, laughing at her husband’s reaction. Ashton couldn’t believe his ears as he said that his wife was trying to “melt” their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, four, with the water.




“You’re putting water on the children!” Exclaimed the actor. “Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to hurt them with water !? This is ridiculous! ”Ashton continued. “What’s going on!? We are bathing our children, ”Mila replied, laughing. “It’s like the fourth time this week!” replied the actor with an incredulous tone. Also, next to the video is the subtitle: “This bathing thing is out of control #KutcherBathroomTalks.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ignited social networks with their comments

Ashton and Mila are among a growing list of celebrities revealing their laundry routines. The couple started the public conversation about hygiene during a podcast appearance last month, with Ashton telling Armchair Expert host Dax Shephard, “I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else.”

Mila said she washes her “clefts and breasts” and also revealed that she did not bathe her children “every day.” Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal surprised fans last week when he told Vanity Fair: “More and more I find the bathroom less necessary.” Kristen Bell also said she doesn’t shower often for environmental reasons, explaining: “California has been in a drought forever. It’s like, responsibility for your environment ”.


