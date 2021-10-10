Ariana Grande suffers terrible death threat from armed stalker

Ariana Grande, American singer, songwriter, actress, music producer and fashion designer, has given a good scare to her millions of fans around the world because she was the victim of an armed attack. The artist who has managed to position 5 albums in the first position within the “Billboard 200” of the United States is one of the most acclaimed singers of the moment, so an attack on her person mobilizes her fans in all corners of the planet.

Big She is also the first female artist in history to have the lead singles from each of her five albums debut in the top ten on the “Billboard Hot 100” chart. Incredibly in 2014 Ariana it was continuously in the top ten for 34 weeks and was mostly in the top 10 singles of any artist that year. However apparently not everyone loves the singer’s music since recently Big was the victim of a death threat.

Ariana Grande has been harassed by a man who was arrested for wielding a knife outside the singer’s home. Thus, the actress fears that this individual will eventually try to kill her. About it Ariana stated in Los Angeles Superior Court: “The fact that Mr. Brown has been coming to my house regularly for more than six months terrifies me.” Thereto Big added: “Based on their threats, I fear for my safety and for the safety of my family… I fear that in the absence of a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family. “

The stalker of the artist, represented a threat, since he had been visiting his home in Los Angeles since mid-February without having clear intentions according to statements by Ariana, an LAPD detective and her tour manager. Besides that, Ariana Grande He assured the court that he does not share his address with the public, so: “The fact that Mr. Brown has been able to determine where I reside scares me,” said the actress. On the other hand, the artist confirmed that the visits of Brown, her stalker, were sporadic at first; however these became more frequent since they happened “almost every day, and sometimes several times a day” according to the singer.









Image: Instagram Ariana Grande

The violent threat toward Ariana Grande It happened on September 9 around 4:15 pm, when her stalker arrived at her home, where he was received by private security. The man subsequently left although he returned later that night around 10:20 pm with a large hunting knife and became violent when asked to leave. The artist and her manager assure that the stalker shouted “I will kill you and her”, referring to Ariana. On the other hand, a detective confirmed that Brown had a knife in the front pocket of his pants when they searched him. Finally a judge awarded Big a temporary restraining order and according to “TMZ”, Brown is still in custody.