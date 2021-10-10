Anne Hathaway conquers with ankle boots and black pants look in New York

Anne Hathaway reminded us of the character of Andy sachs with this combination all-in-black, where it focuses on one of the trendiest ankle boots for autumn and winter, ideal to wear with jeans and dresses. The leather footwear was combined with some mid-rise pants and straight cut, in addition to a silk blouse. The combination of textures keeps the final result interesting even though it is the same color.

The final touches are given with accessories: voluminous sunglasses, a ring and a handbag by Yves Saint Laurent on chain strap. As is also characteristic in their day to day, the protagonist of ‘The devil wears fashion’She wore a long brown hair that shone as it waved in the air, combed completely smooth with a line in the middle.









As it shows Anne Hathaway, the charm that lies in the ankle boots is that they are extremely versatile in their forms, so we can wear them with or without heels and in different finishes. Due to their ending towards the ankles, they are ideal for wear all kinds of pantsas well as with dresses when we want to reveal part of our ankles to look taller. In black you ensure a basic that gets you out of any trouble, although trends invite you to try the style ones cowboy, with platforms or type combat boots.