Sunday, October 10, 2021
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara reappear on a red carpet

By Sonia Gupta
Date for two! And what better if it is between mother and daughter … Angelina Jolie was accompanied by her daughter Zahara to Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event, which took place last Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. They both walked down the red carpet and were seen as beautiful; each with its own particular style.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-VARIETY-WOMEN© GettyImages
Mother and daughter looked spectacular at the Variety event

For the occasion, Jolie wore a long-sleeved, high-neck pleated dress in brown silk to the floor. Regarding her look, the actress from Inocencia Interrupted was shown with a smokey eye smooth, radiant skin with a little lipstick red on the lips. The artist wore her hair in soft waves.




Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event - Arrivals© GettyImages
Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara at an event in Beverly Hills last Thursday

The actress’s teenage daughter, whom she shares with Brad Pitt, was sophisticated in an all-white look, comprised of a three-quarter-sleeve blouse and high-waisted pants with a thick buckle belt and pair of jeans. sneakers matching. With their best smiles, mother and daughter graciously posed for photographers who were eagerly awaiting them on the red carpet.

Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime - Inside© GettyImages
Angelina Jolie giving a speech about Amanda Gorman.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
