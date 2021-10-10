Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara reappear on a red carpet

Date for two! And what better if it is between mother and daughter … Angelina Jolie was accompanied by her daughter Zahara to Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event, which took place last Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. They both walked down the red carpet and were seen as beautiful; each with its own particular style.

© GettyImages Mother and daughter looked spectacular at the Variety event

For the occasion, Jolie wore a long-sleeved, high-neck pleated dress in brown silk to the floor. Regarding her look, the actress from Inocencia Interrupted was shown with a smokey eye smooth, radiant skin with a little lipstick red on the lips. The artist wore her hair in soft waves.









© GettyImages Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara at an event in Beverly Hills last Thursday

The actress’s teenage daughter, whom she shares with Brad Pitt, was sophisticated in an all-white look, comprised of a three-quarter-sleeve blouse and high-waisted pants with a thick buckle belt and pair of jeans. sneakers matching. With their best smiles, mother and daughter graciously posed for photographers who were eagerly awaiting them on the red carpet.