Amber Heard and Helen Mirren walk the show for L’Oreal at Paris Fashion Week

Amber Heard and Helen Mirren appeared on the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring / Summer 2022 runway on Sunday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old Aquaman actress wore a pale pink jumpsuit with a v-neckline, a spectacular feather detail on the shoulders and open sleeves, while Mirren, 76, wore a fitted black suit with sequin embellishments, heels platform and a striking thick black outline.

The couple were joined on the runway by fellow L’Oreal ambassador, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who wore a floor-length white and cream Greek-style dress, Cuban singer Camila Cabello and Australian actress Katherine Langford. in the framework of the presentation event of the range of cosmetics spring / summer 2022 of the French brand.

The women were accompanied by a series of models and dancers for the biannual event, which took place at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

Heard's appearance comes just a few months after she announced that she had become a mother for the first time.









In July, she revealed that she had welcomed her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, through a surrogate earlier that year.

The Texan shared a portrait of her and Oonagh on Instagram, stating that it represented “the beginning of the rest of my life.”

She added that she had made the decision to have a child four years ago and wanted to do it “on my own terms.”

She said: “Now I realize how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny in this way. I hope we get to a point where it becomes normal not to want a ring to have a manger ”.

The actress is currently immersed in a trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, after a Superior Court judge ruled that he subjected her to domestic abuse on twelve occasions.

He has since launched a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard.

If you or someone you know is suffering domestic abuse, you can call the National Helpline against Domestic Abuse, managed by Refuge, which operates 24 hours a day, on 0808 2000 247.