Alejandro Sanz debuts his star on the Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame already has a new star embedded in its sidewalks. To the more than 2,700 bronze and terrazzo stars, one more, and in this case, one of the most special since it is in honor and recognition of one of the most successful Spanish singers and composers of recent times: Alejandro Sanz. The Madrilenian inaugurated his plaque this Friday in a ceremony that took place at 1750 Vine Street.

The emotional man from Madrid wanted to dedicate his star on the Walk of Fame to his family, his children, his parents and his current partner, Rachel Valdés. “To Rachel, a woman whose hands hold the dreams of my heart. I love you very much ”, expressed the singer. “I want to thank the child that I was, who was the one who really fought and never gave up in order to make this dream come true, which is to have been able to dedicate myself to music,” he adds. And it is that Alejandro Sanz never imagined achieving everything he has achieved during all these years of musical career and, of course, having a star in this emblematic place: “that’s the beauty of life, which can still surprise you with exciting things ”.









In this way, Alejandro Sanz becomes the ninth Spaniard to achieve a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer joins national artists of the stature of Tony Moreno, José Iturbi, Xavier Cugat, Julio Iglesias, Plácido Domingo, Antonio Banderas, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. Along with all of them, other internationally recognized celebrities such as Pierce Brosnan, Orlando Bloom, Andrea Bocelli, Marlon Brando or Dew Barrymore, among others.

A long awaited star

Alejandro Sanz’s star has been in the making since 2019 when the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the interpreter of hits such as ‘Corazón partío’ or ‘El alma al aire’, among others, would have his plaque in place by being part of promotion of 2020. However, the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic caused this tribute to arrive much later than expected. Alicia Keys, Billy Idol, Elvis Costello, Spike Lee, Terry Crews, Cindy Crawford, Muddy Waters, Julia Roberts and Octavia Spencer are other figures of the show that add to this well-deserved recognition from the film mecca.