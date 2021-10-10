5 series on Netflix that will help you take care of your mental health

On October 10, 2013, the World Health Organization (who) commemorates the World Mental Health Day, date by which it is intended to redouble efforts to make visible those mental diseases that in many occasions they are not treated by erroneous ideas around them, and at the same time look for a way to give them attention in order to improve people’s quality of life.

When some physical discomfort afflicts us, it is very likely that we go to a medical consultation. However, when it comes to emotional pain, our prejudices, preconceptions and misconceptions, as well as shame and the belief that we can solve conditions such as anxiety or depression, make us dispense with psychological help, something that far from helping us could aggravate the problem, leading us to more complicated situations, and in certain cases to attempt to have suicidal thoughts.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP, for its acronym in English), indicates that, each year, about 800 thousand suicides are reported worldwide, without ceasing to be a mentor who represents the second cause of death among young people between 15 and 29 years old.

Such a figure shows that problems such as depression, anxiety and other mental and emotional conditions can lead a person to take their own life. To avoid a situation like this, get help from a psychologist or professional mental health can make a difference.

5 Netflix Series That Talk About Mental Health

Because not only being and feeling well physically is key to having a better quality of life, below we share a list of those series on Netflix that talks about the mint healthl, what can happen if it is not taken care of and how to get out of those potholes and moments when we feel that we can no longer do it.

After life

Starring the British actor and comedian Ricky Gervais, this series of the drama genre tells the story of Tony, a journalist who, after the death of his wife from cancer, begins an internal struggle to find meaning in life, constantly having in mind the idea of ​​committing suicide in his head, without realizing that this battle with himself, coupled with his duel, little by little they are getting the best of him.

In a nutshell

This documentary series has a list of episodes dedicated to the mind, that is, to unraveling what happens in our head in certain situations, how we deal with our emotions, why we react in a certain way to certain stimuli and other questions around our brain and feelings, chapters that, supported by interviews, testimonies, scientific research, graphics and real situations share details about that organ housed in our head and that still has much to reveal.









Atypical

It tells the story of Sam, a high school teenager with autism who tries to lead a “normal” social life and thus begin to make friends and finally fit into a society that signals if you are different.

In this series, said disorder is portrayed as close to reality so that viewers better understand this condition and eliminate stigmas and bad ideas about it.

Bojack horseman

Animated series whose main character is a horse that during the 90s used to have great fame and success, a production that, in addition to having various references to pop culture, touches and represents mental illnesses, such as depression, for example. , functioning as a moral of what many people usually feel because of this condition.

Maniac

Another series that touches on depression in an interesting and profound way is Maniac, starring actress Emma Stone. Here the creators sought to criticize the reality of human beings, in which the excessive use of technology, capitalism and the role of large pharmaceutical companies in the “improvement” of the mentally ill prevail.

Mental health is of the utmost importance for every human being, since on many occasions it is just a disease of this type that causes endless physical and emotional effects, so not to underestimate conditions such as depression or anxiety is vital if what you want is to have a balance and good health at a general level.