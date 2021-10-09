World Animal Day: the 5 quirkiest celebrity pets

Photos: @ LuisMarti6 / @ bieberftj4cks / @ CBS12 /sensacine.com

The October 4 is World Animal DayTherefore, a count is made of some of the most extravagant pets of celebrities, who, for different reasons, decided to acquire these animals. Nevertheless, their own experiences taught them that the best place for a wild animal is not always in a mansion.

Jack: Kristen Stewart’s Wolf

In 2014, Twilight actress Kristen Stewart received a particular birthday gift from her mother: a wolf Photos: @FMDOS / Twitter

In 2014, the actress from Twilight, Kristen Stewart, received a particular birthday gift from his mother: a wolf whom he adopted as a pet and named “Jack.” According to a report from that year in the newspaper Daily star, the wild animal adapted to living with them in Malibu.

However, Jack caused some problems with the famous neighbors and her mother: “Jules always had friction with the neighbors about the exotic animals, but Kristen always wanted to have a wolf, so her mother was not going to deny her” a source told the same publication.

It is not clear if the dangerous animal was still living with the actress. Nevertheless, This eccentric animal is not the only one to have found a home in a luxurious celebrity home.

Vanilla Ice’s Kangaroo

Rapper Vanilla Ice gained fame at the turn of the millennium for having highly exotic pets.

Rapper Vanilla Ice gained fame at the turn of the millennium for having highly exotic pets. Among them, a kangaroo he called “Bucky” and who caused a scandal because he scratched a woman and the authorities had to intervene.

In 2004, the Australian marsupial escaped from the musician’s residence in Florida, who notified the authorities. Later, they found the animal because it attacked a woman. Although before that incident, he had already caused some problems when he scratched the rapper in the face.

Baby Luv: Paris Hilton’s kinkajú who bit her

Paris Hilton decided to adopt one of these cute animals and gave him the name “Baby Luv”. Photos: @ LuisMarti6 / Twitter

The kinkajú, also known as marucha, is a carnivorous mammal that lives in the jungles of Mexico and the entire area of ​​Central America to Brazil. Very similar to raccoons or coatis, the Kinkajúes are characterized by their nightlife and their apparent cuteness.









And in 2006 the socialite and then the protagonist of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton decided to adopt one of these cute animals and gave him the name “Baby Luv”.

However, Hilton was not counting on the wild nature of the Kikanju and was left with a bite on his left arm from the experience. Although the bite was superficial, Hilton received the tetanus vaccine at a clinic in California, according to different media reports.

The sulcata tortoise by Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio bought a sulcata tortoise at a reptile conference in California. AFP 162

According to the magazine Hi!, in 2010Leonardo DiCaprio bought a sulcata tortoise at a reptile conference in California. The animal originating in Africa would have cost the actor more than 300 euros, according to data from the same publication.

Since then, the actor has been especially interested in the preservation of turtles. So much so that in 2015 he spent a good sum on a charity auction in favor of the preservation of the species, according to The country. And recently, in 2021, he participated in a turtle rescue day, as documented in his Instagram account

Mally: Justin Bieber’s Monkey

OG Mally, the capuchin monkey who accompanied Canadian singer and then youth sensation, Justin Bieber. However, the singer “lost” his companion forever in 2013. EFE 163

One of the most famous pets in show business was undoubtedly OG Mally, the capuchin monkey who accompanied Canadian singer and then youth sensation, Justin Bieber. However, the singer “lost” his date forever in 2013.

In that year, when traveling to Germany, lThe customs authorities requested some documents for the animal to enter the country. However, the artist did not provide them, so the animal went to the protection of the authorities in a shelter in Munich.

By not returning for the animal in the established time, Mally became a definitive part of Germany that year, according to media reports, the animal was taken in by the Serengeti Park, in Hodenhagen, that same year, where he went through a rehabilitation period.

