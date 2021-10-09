What to watch on TV today? Saturday October 9, 2021 | TV

15.40 / Four

‘Wolverine immortal’

X-Men: Wolverine 2. United States, 2013 (126 minutes). Director: James Mangold. Performers: Hugh Jackman, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima.

Hugh Jackman seems to never tire of donning the Wolverine suit and adorning his hand with the indestructible adamantium claws. Now under the supervision of James Mangold (On the tightrope), a hermit Logan, tortured and immersed in the darkest moments of his life (vulnerable for the first time and defying his physical and emotional limits) travels to Japan to date his past. Guaranteed entertainment, yes; surprising as the first installments of the series, a resounding no.

15.15 / Movistar Classics

‘The General’s machinist’

The General. United States, 1927 (76 minutes). Director: Buster Keaton. performers: Buster Keaton, Marion Mack.

For most it is the best and most complete movie of the great Buster Keaton. The story is based on a true event and tells in a light way the story of Johnny Gray, a railway engineer who is robbed at once of the two things he holds most dear in his life: his locomotive and his girlfriend. Adventures, and humor for a classic of world cinema, subtle, close and cartoonish. Marvelous.

15.20 / Neox

‘Matilda’

Mathilda. United States, 1996 (91 minutes). Director: Danny DeVito. Performers: Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Mara Wilson.

Matilda, a young woman with extraordinary intelligence and parents absorbed in their insubstantial lives, are the protagonists of this modern fairy tale, adapted from the Roald Dhal classic. A self-affirming story of a young woman with a fragile appearance, but who never loses her identity or her sense of humor. Commercial and very funny.

15.30 / The Sixth

‘V for Vendetta’

United Kingdom-United States, 2005 (127 minutes). Director: James McTeigue. Cast: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, John Hurt.

Among the comic book adaptations that have flooded the screens, v for Vendetta it remains an inescapable peak. Created by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, this graphic novel, set in a futuristic London, takes as its hero nothing less than a masked subject who, as a champion of freedom, seeks to blow up the British Parliament. In this way, v for Vendetta brings to the general public a brave bet to build an entertainment product wrapped in social demands that, in addition, throws firm commands to the empire of the media. The Wachowski sisters, creators of another popular culture myth, the trilogy Matrix, They sign the script and take over the production in a visually stunning, paced, total show that brings a dark and bitter hero to glory.

15.31 / Fox

‘Titanic’

United States, 1997 (186 minutes). Director: James Cameron. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates.

James Cameron had the collaboration of two great production companies -Fox and Paramount-, united to bear the high economic cost of this commercial macro-production, and of two young actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, both candidates for the Oscar for their respective works on Who does Gilbert Grape love? and Sense and Sensibility, to shoot this romantic story about the tragedy of the mythical ocean liner, which occurred in April 1912. A wonderful visual spectacle that was awarded 11 deserved oscars.

18.00 / Four

‘Wasabi, the dirty deal from the mafia’

France-Japan, 2001 (89 minutes). Director: Gerard Krawczyk. Performers: Jean Reno, Ryoko Hirosue, Michel Muller.

Jean Reno now puts himself in the shoes of a tough and tough policeman, with unorthodox methods, who a few days after retiring has to face the always dangerous Japanese mafia. Script and production by Luc Besson (Joan of Arc and The fifth element) and direction by Gerard Krawczyk (Taxi 2) for an entertaining co-production that feeds on linking action scenes one after another without a break.

18.30 / THIRTEEN

‘Appaloosa’

United States, 2008 (92 minutes). Director: Ed Harris. Performers: Ed Harris, Viggo Mortensen, Renée Zellweger, Jeremy Irons.

After filming the curious Pollock (biographical drama that marked his debut in the world of directing), the actor and now director Ed Harris once again takes a firm hand behind the camera to propose an exciting trip to the territories of classic western, based on a work written by the prolific black novel author Robert B. Parker (Promised land). And it does so through the story of two gunmen (perfect in their captivating roles as both Ed Harris and a priceless Viggo Mortensen) hired to defend a small town (named Appaloosa), dominated by a wealthy rancher (great work by the ever compelling Jeremy Irons). A careful reflection on friendship between men and on the ideals of other times in which the Spanish actress Ariadna Gil also participated. Recommendable.

18.35 / TCM

‘Magnolia’

United States, 1999 (174 minutes). Director: Paul Thomas Anderson. Performers: Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Philip Baker Hall.

Outstanding portrait of American life through different characters that move between hatred and forgiveness. Nine parallel plots whose common point is the place where they happen: the San Fernando Valley, where the protagonists will seek forgiveness; others, the flight; some will mend damaged relationships, and others will be exposed to just about anything. Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and Golden Globe for Tom Cruise in Paul Thomas Anderson’s third film as screenwriter and director.

21.00 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ receives Íñigo Errejón

This Saturday, the sixth night It will feature an interview with the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, who will analyze the current political situation and will talk about the complaint that Francesco Arcuri, ex-partner of Juana Rivas, has filed against him for insults. In addition, during the program he will talk with Javier Gurruchaga and the terrible situation of immigrants will be analyzed with Eduard Fernández and Óscar Camps, who will talk about the film Mediterranean. It will also be live at the foot of the volcano, putting a face to the human drama that is being lived and telling all the news with a table where the best experts in the field will sit, with whom they will analyze the consequences of the eruption for the residents of affected areas.









21.30 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The secret of Marrowbone’

Spain, 2017 (109 minutes). Director: Sergio G. Sánchez. Performers: George MacKay, Mia Goth, Charlie Heaton.

For his debut as a feature film director, Sergio G. Sánchez (Goya for Best Original Screenplay for El orfanato) edited this curious gothic tale (with a haunting mansion, covered mirrors and ghosts included), which retains a powerful visual force. As producer, JA Bayona.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘A history of violence’

A History of Violence. United States, 2005 (96 minutes). Director: David Cronenberg. Performers: Viggo Mortensen, William Hurt, María Bello.

After showing his particular vision of horror cinema, David Cronenberg escapes from that genre to make an oppressive portrait of violence through the story of a man unable to escape from his past. Good job by Viggo Mortensen (who was starting a collaboration with the filmmaker that would lead him to participate in Eastern promises and A dangerous method) and William Hurt (nominated for an Oscar, as well as the script by Josh Olson) for a film that combines the spirit of the western and the suspense of the best film noir.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘The translators’

The translators. France, 2019 (105 minutes). Director: Régis Roinsard. Performers: Lambert Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Eduardo Noriega.

The world of publishers and best seller serves as the setting for this interesting intrigue in which all the characters are suspects. Now the leak of the first pages of a long-awaited book is the starting point of a complicated investigation carried out with a firm hand by Régis Roinsard in his second work behind the camera (his debut was the irregular Populaire). But without a doubt the great success of this entertaining story is the choice of a careful international cast, led by Lambert Wilson (an actor who would play Charles de Gaulle a year later in the French film De Gaulle), Olga Kurylenko (Bond girl in Quantum of Solace) or the Spanish Eduardo Noriega.

22.05 / The 1

‘Seven souls’

Seven pounds. United States, 2008 (118 minutes). Director: Gabriele Muccino. Performers: Will Smith, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson.

After the good results shown in Looking for happiness, Will Smith (nominated for an Oscar for this work) and Gabriele Muccino reunite in this drama not suitable for spectators with easy tears. The blockbuster actor puts aside his comic side and his hero roles to now step into the shoes of a depressed and tormented man who will try to make up for his many past mistakes by helping seven strangers. An attractive sentimental fable about the meaning of life. Do not cheat.

22.40 / Antenna 3

‘The proclamation’

Spain, 2016 (85 minutes). Director: Dani de la Orden. Performers: Berto Romero, Andreu Buenafuente, Jorge Sanz, Belén Cuesta, Goyo Jiménez.

With a barrage of familiar faces from Spanish cinema and Berto Romero and Andreu Buenafuente at the helm (production included) giving life to two of you today, the Osorio brothers, founders of the famous 90s electronic music group SuperGalactic, presents this simple but sympathetic comedy , starring two brothers who, due to circumstances, have to prepare the proclamation of their town. But their plans are disrupted by secret plans, hordes of fans and ancient traditions. It has its grace and does not fool anyone.

24.00 / The 2

Mental health, in ‘Thematic night’

Mental illnesses can seriously alter psychological processes. Mind care is taking a more therapeutic and empathetic approach that puts the patient first and then values ​​the appropriate medication. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, this edition of The thematic night Dive into the labyrinth of the suffering mind through documentaries Head upstarring people who have known the danger of psychosis, the ups and downs of depression, and stumbled and fell very low, and Saving minds, work that immerses itself in the reality of a difficult disease, with the testimonies of experts and the intervention of Joanne Greenberg, author of the novel I never promised you a rose garden.

0.15 / # 0

‘Psychosis’

Psycho. United States, 1960 (103 minutes). Director: Alfred Hitchcock. Cast: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Janet Leigh.

The story of one of the best movies in the history of cinema was born after a much more ambitious project of it fell apart. To pull it off, suspense master Alfred Hitchcock enlisted the invaluable help of a wonderfully terrifying Anthony Perkins in the unforgettable role of Norman Bates to pull off one of the genre’s great masterpieces. Terror, intrigue and tension in a film of essential revision.

0.15 / Sundance TV

‘Traffic’

United States, 2001 (141 minutes). Director: Steven Soderbergh. Performers: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Benicio del Toro.

The oscars for the best direction, secondary (Del Toro), script and editing guarantee the quality of this very interesting film that revolves around three intertwined stories whose common denominator is made up of drug consumption, control and trafficking. Brilliant cast and spectacular character portraits.

1.38 / Movistar Amenábar

‘Stalingrad’

Germany, 1993 (138 minutes). Director: Joseps Vilsmaier. Performers: Dominique Horwitz, Thomas Kretschmann, Jochen Nickel.

The battle of Stalingrad was undoubtedly one of the bloodiest of World War II (more than a million and a half soldiers died). Based on the vicissitudes of a group of German soldiers who arrive in this city after enjoying a leave of absence in Italy, the German filmmaker Joseps Vilsmaier directs this interesting war drama with the well-known historical chapter as a backdrop.

