Victoria Beckham disappoints by revealing her favorite dish

Victoria Beckham has surprised everyone by revealing what her favorite food is. The former Spice Girls singer has given an interview on the podcast River Café’s Table 4 featured by Ruth Rogers where she has talked about her diet, the products she doesn’t like, and affirmed and reaffirmed that she loves whole grain toast with salt.

Beckham herself already anticipated that the answer she was going to give would not be what she expected. “This is where I sound even more boring when it comes to food. I like? I like wholemeal toast with salt ”, he revealed.





Then the 47-year-old former singer laughed at her answer, and asked “is the answer really boring?” The designer wanted to explain her answer, she said that a toast has carbohydrates, something that “makes you feel comfortable” and also added that she loves salt so she is fascinated by the mixture of carbohydrates with salt.

Victoria Beckham and her strange eating habits

In the same interview, Beckham has confessed that she is quite picky about food. “I like that my food is cooked without oils, butters or sauces.” In the end, it does turn out to be “boring” when it comes to food.

She has explained that she has a healthy diet, has not eaten red meat since the age of seven, does not drink any dairy, and loves steamed vegetables. “I like things to be prepared very simply,” he assured. He has also jokingly confessed that he knows that “for most restaurants, it is probably their worst nightmare.”









He has also revealed that he decided to take this path when the long tours of the Spice Girls began. Thanks to the success they had all over the world, the group had the opportunity to go to good restaurants and at that time they had to set limits because, as they said, “they would be more inclined to sit down and eat all the contents of the bread basket” .

Victoria Beckham’s response about her food tastes has surprised many social media users. There are those who have posted on Twitter “toast with… salt… wow, how the other half lives, I bet that dinner time is fun at home.” He has also reproached him that “that is not a meal” and another person He has recommended eating beans, “calm down, girl and start living on the edge eating beans”, a user wrote in a tweet.

Her present as a designer

The former Spice Girls singer is now a designer. 13 years ago she created her clothing brand and since then she has dressed many famous people such as Demi Moore, Kate Winslet, even Queen Letizia has ever worn a dress designed by Victoria Beckham.

At the moment, the designer is in a phase of reconversion of the brand. According to him Daily Mail, the fashion firm of the former singer has taken a slump as far as the economic part is concerned. However, Beckham does not give up and has decided to unite his two brands, Victoria Beckahm and Victoria by Victoria Beckham and it will lower the prices in the spring collection 2022 to see if this way it manages to face the red numbers.